Twitter set to introduce ‘Community Notes for Images’ to checkmate misleading pictures

This was revealed via a tweet by app researcher and software developer, @nima_owji.

“Twitter is working on Community Notes for media in the tweets”

“When a Community Notes participant can write a note about an image. The note appears on all the tweets containing that image” He shared.

Community Notes is currently restricted to texts and aim to empower individuals and users with the ability to add context and also give clear information to any misleading tweet.

With Community Notes, users who are known as Contributors are allowed to leave short descriptive notes on any Tweet (mostly controversial) and if a maximum number of contributors from different points of view give a ‘helpful’ rating to the tweet, the note from the contributors will be made public to a wide range of users.

Twitter also stated that Community Notes will not be seen as Twitter’s viewpoint as it is solely the product of the contributors.

There will also be no editing or modification by the Twitter team.

The need to develop image-based Community Notes comes amid the surge of AI-generated images which has continually fooled unsuspecting social media users in recent times.

Some of the popular AI-generated images include the picture of former US President Donald Trump being arrested and that of Pope Francis wearing a white puffer jacket.