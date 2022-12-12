ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Blue: New subscribers to enjoy 4 new features as paid service comes on board later today

Solomon Ekanem

Amid speculations that have greeted the launch of Twitter’s subscription service - Twitter Blue, the social media platform has finally announced it will be unveiling the service today with four new features.

This announcement was made via the platform's handle as it confirmed Twitter Blue will be relaunched today with subscribers having access to ‘subscriber only’ features.

According to Twitter, some of the features that will be available only to subscribers of the paid service are:

- The ability to edit Tweet

- New subscribers would be able to upload 1080p video

- They can also have access to reader mode

- Subscribed users will also get a blue verification checkmark (after the account has been reviewed)

As previously reported, the initial cost of the subscription was pegged at $8 monthly but after a series of disagreements with the iOS app store, the subscription fee was jacked up to $11 per month for users who make use of the platform via the iOS app store.

This is to make up for the up to 30 percent commission Apple takes off of in-app purchases.

What this means is that only users who make use of the app via the web would have to pay the earlier scheduled $8 subscription fee.

Another update the platform has made is that any user who wishes to have the verification blue tick would have to register a confirmed phone number.

Twitter has, however, added strict recommendations for users who may try to change their display name, handles, and profile images after getting their accounts verified.

The company has warned that subscribers who make these changes after being verified will temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account passes through another review process.

Twitter also announced it will start replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week, government and multilateral accounts will have their grey checkmarks too as previously announced.

