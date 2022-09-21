RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!

#FeatureByTheDoubleHExperience - Luxury Concierge providers of Second Citizenship, Tesla, and Luxury Real Estate.

The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!
The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!

The Double H Experience, a leading luxury hospitality brand in Nigeria, today announced its Luxury Concierge Services, which include, Processing Second Citizenship, Tesla Sales, and Luxury Real Estate Sales.

Tesla Model X

As a Luxury Concierge provider, the Double H Experience now offers high-quality, highly tailored luxury concierge services to discerning high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporations within Nigeria and around the world, who need to acquire Second Citizenship, Luxury Homes in Dubai, London, or Lagos, and also Teslas.

Dual Citizenship

The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!
The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service! Pulse Nigeria

“Meet the new Double H! We’re so excited to announce the launch of our Luxury Concierge Services. From luxury short-let apartments around the globe, to access to luxury real estate homes, seamless processing of Second Citizenship, and swift delivery of Teslas, we help our clients enjoy high-value luxury,” said Ikhayere, Business Manager at Double H. “At Double H, we continuously seek new ways to provide clients with an unparalleled standard of Luxury!”

With this new venture, the Double H Experience utilizes a global network of preferred partners to provide its clientele swift delivery of Tesla cars, processing of Second Citizenship within 90 -120 Days, and also getting them the best cost-effective real estate deals in Dubai, London, and Lagos,

The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service!
The Double H Experience launches Luxury Concierge Service! Pulse Nigeria

Today, the Double H Experience has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its current position and offering to the market with the new tagline for its concierge services, ‘Connecting you with Luxury’.

To access any of these new offerings, please visit www.thedoubleh.co, or click on any of these links: Tesla, Real Estate, and SecondCitizenship.

About The Double H

Double H, is Nigeria’s leading luxury hospitality brand that specializes in furnishing regular apartments into fully automated, well-designed, comfortable short and long-stay homes in Lagos and London. We also partner with hospitality service providers within Africa who offer the same standard of luxury and comfort, to give our users a wider variety of options.

Double H now offers a robust selection of new offerings, including Second citizenship investment services, Tesla sales, and Real Estate sales. Learn more about the Double H Experience at www.thedoubleh.co or call +234 915 429 0515. Follow Double H on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

