The App that helps you do more with your savings- Koins by Primera

So, Save now for a better tomorrow… How?

Introducing Koins! Unlock the power of money with a free Koins account. Save towards a goal, transfer money and enjoy high-interest savings, all in one place.

WHAT IS KOINS?

Koins is a savings, investments, loan and banking platform developed to help individuals do more with their finances to make for a better financial lifestyle.

Why choose Koins for your savings and investments?

Whether you need to save money for special occasions or emergency aid to friends or loved ones, Koins is secured and reliable. Save for the rainy day, earn high interest on your savings, and best of all, you choose how to save and spend your money! And it’s available for download on the App store and Google play store.

WHAT MAKES KOINS DIFFERENT?

Koins is convenient because you can seamlessly configure your savings options, set a convenient withdrawal rate, and relax while Koins helps you keep your money safe.

Earn Interest Rates of up to 10% while saving towards your goals only on the Koins app.

Koins is highly secure and transparent to protect your transactions and savings from fraud. It uses two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your investments from unauthorized access and impersonations.

Koins is built not only to make savings and investments easy and automatic but also to enable monitoring of savings, investments and net worth.

How does Koins Work?

You can easily set up a Koins account with these simple steps:

Step 1: Create a free account by registering with your email and phone number

Step 2: Linking your BVN to your Koins account

Step 3: Adding a debit card for auto savings

Step 4: Set up a target saving plan, for travel, education, etc., and finally.

Step 5: Track your savings progress with an assured accrued interest.

Congratulations! You have successfully created your Koins account and are on a path to doing more with your savings.

So, what are you waiting for? Join the app that lets you do more with your savings.

---