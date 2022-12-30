ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Sugar Masterplan: 3 indigenous firms invest $1 billion in backward integration program

Solomon Ekanem

Three Nigerian indigenous companies in the sugar plantation and processing industry have contributed to the backward integration programme of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) by investing a total of $1 billion.

Sugar Masterplan
Sugar Masterplan

The indigenous firms, BUA Foods Plc, Dangote Sugar (DSR) and Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) which are all important stakeholders in the sugar processing industry in Nigeria led the investment rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The NSMP was introduced by the Federal Government in 2012 as a framework to aid the implementation of a 10-year master plan to revamp the sugar sector.

The plan also projected that by 2020, the demand for sugar in Nigeria will hit the 1.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) mark.

To achieve this record, there was a projection that Nigeria would have to establish about 28 sugar factories and initiate the cultivation of sugar on about 250,000 hectares of land within the next 10 years.

The NSMP which is modelled as a policy plan has four major objectives which aim to push for more impact in the sugar production industry.

The objectives are:

-For Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production.

-To stem the rising tide of sugar importation

-To create job opportunities for Nigerians

-And to generate electricity and production of ethanol for industrial purposes.

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji, noted that significant progress has been made in achieving the aims of the NSMP although the objectives have not been fully achieved.

Adedeji stated: “NSMP has nonetheless forced indigenous companies to significantly raise investments in backward integration programme (BIP) in sugar plantation farming and processing”

This has been evident in the FG’s decision to further extend the 10-year implementation phase of the master plan which was to end by this year, 2022, by another 10 years - 2023 - 2033, to ensure that the intended aim is achieved.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria to lead Africa's target to achieve 613 million mobile subscriber connections by 2025

Nigeria to lead Africa's target to achieve 613 million mobile subscriber connections by 2025

Sugar Masterplan: 3 indigenous firms invest $1 billion in backward integration program

Sugar Masterplan: 3 indigenous firms invest $1 billion in backward integration program

The Nigerian currency hits another record low milestone at N462/$1

The Nigerian currency hits another record low milestone at N462/$1

See why Zanzibar’s economy took a hit during the year

See why Zanzibar’s economy took a hit during the year

7 fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to IMF

7 fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to IMF

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Twitter suffers downtime as platform undergoes backend server architecture changes

Twitter suffers downtime as platform undergoes backend server architecture changes

Tanzanian president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to show Africans the blueprint of female leadership

Tanzanian president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to show Africans the blueprint of female leadership

NGX extends bullish run, indices up 0.46%

NGX extends bullish run, indices up 0.46%

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Whatsapp

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone models including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Nigerian Agro produce

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price.

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price