ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) on Wednesday announced the resumption of oil exports from the Bonny Crude Oil Export Terminal.

Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal
Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal

Recommended articles

Force Majeure is a legal clause inserted in contracts to shield companies from liabilities in meeting contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.

NAN reports that an explosion near the Trans Niger Pipeline, which evacuates crude from oilfields in parts of Rivers and Bayelsa, on March 3 killed 12 suspected oil thieves.

SPDC announced the lifting of the Force Majeure on its oil cargo from the 1.25 million barrels per day terminal in a statement issued by its Media Relations Manager, Mrs Bola Essien-Nelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC joint venture, has lifted the force majeure on Bonny export programme with effect from Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

“The force majeure was declared on March 3, 2022 following a significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal,” the oil firm stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal

Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal

Naira gains 0.07% against dollar, exporters window

Naira gains 0.07% against dollar, exporters window

Kenya gets an energy deal from the European Union and another deal from Australia on the same day

Kenya gets an energy deal from the European Union and another deal from Australia on the same day

12 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

12 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

Equities market declines further due to profit-taking

Equities market declines further due to profit-taking

How can an individual navigate complexities of tax preparation?

How can an individual navigate complexities of tax preparation?

CHI Limited advocates for gender equity in workplace

CHI Limited advocates for gender equity in workplace

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 21.91 in February 2023

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 21.91 in February 2023

China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt

China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

From site labourer to real estate developer

From site labourer to real estate developer

Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment on old naira notes. (Guardian)

Old Naira Notes: Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA