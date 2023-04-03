Revealed: How LaerryBlue is adding value through strategic PR solutions

The above statement describes Olanrewaju, better known as LaerryBlue. The seasoned public relations expert and talent manager is one individual whose contributions to business growth through strategic PR cannot be ignored.

The expert, who handles PR, brand management, and talent management, noted that he was inspired to start his own agency because of his passion for creating solutions to communication problems in various industries. He also highlighted his ability to use PR to build mutually beneficial relationships between organisations and their audience.

When asked about the biggest challenges facing the PR industry in Nigeria, the expert identified the lack of a regulatory framework, the prevalence of fake news, and the need for more skilled PR professionals.

"In my opinion, the biggest challenges facing the PR industry in Nigeria today are the lack of a regulatory framework, the prevalence of fake news, and the need for more skilled PR professionals.

"To address these challenges, I advocate for the establishment of a regulatory body, stay vigilant against fake news, and invest in professional development for myself and my team.

"Additionally, building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and media outlets helps to overcome these challenges and elevate the industry as a whole."

On the issue of negative publicity or crises affecting clients, the expert emphasised the importance of assessing the situation, identifying key stakeholders, and developing a strategic plan to address the issue.

"As a PR professional, my approach to negative publicity or crises affecting clients involves first assessing the situation, identifying key stakeholders, and developing a strategic plan to address the issue. This includes transparent communication, taking responsibility, and implementing proactive measures to prevent future incidents.

"Additionally, I leverage media relations and crisis management techniques to effectively manage reputation and mitigate potential damage."

Reflecting on the highlight of running his business so far, the expert shared his success in executing a PR campaign for Poshglow Skincare and managing James Brown.

"The highlight of running my business so far has been successfully executing a PR campaign for Poshglow Skincare and management of Jamas Brown resulting in a significant increase in brand awareness and sales for my clients."

On the lessons learned from running his business, LaerryBlue stressed the importance of communication, adaptability, and resilience. It's crucial to be able to effectively communicate with clients and team members, adapt to changing circumstances, and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Additionally, it's essential to prioritise building strong relationships and staying up-to-date with industry trends.

When asked to describe his own personality, the astute businessman said, "I see myself as someone who loves to create solutions to problems, I use PR to solve communications problems in different industries I find myself in.

"I have been able to effectively and strategically use PR to build mutually beneficial relationships between organisations and their audience."