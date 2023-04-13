The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Solomon Ekanem

Nigeria’s plan to provide palliatives for the country’s citizens due to the planned subsidy removal may cost the country 25 years of indebtedness to the world bank.

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051
Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Recommended articles

Recall the Honourable Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed earlier announced that the federal government had secured an $800 million loan facility from the World Bank.

This loan according to her, was the first batch of the palliatives to be disbursed to about 50 million vulnerable Nigerians who would be worse hit by the effects of the subsidy removal.

The World Bank project tagged National Social Safety Net Programme – Scale Up, a project of the International Development Association, has the objective of expanding coverage of shock-responsive safety net support among the poor and vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hon Minister, Zainab Ahmed signed for Nigeria while the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri signed on behalf of the World Bank on August 16, 2022.

The document also revealed the project will be based on concessional financing.

Major financial institutions, such as development banks and multilateral funds are known to provide concessional financing, below-market-rate finance aimed to help developing countries accelerate development objectives.

The first payment which is due on January 15, 2027, will attract 1.65 per cent of the principal amount, while the last payment which is due on July 15, 2051, will be 3.40 per cent of the principal amount.

Also, a percentage of the principal amount of the loan which will increase over time is expected alongside the other charges. The repayment which is in dollars will commence on January 15, 2027, and will be made on January 15 and July 15 of each year.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Chinese Yuan strengthens against dollar

Chinese Yuan strengthens against dollar

Trading activities on NGX close flat

Trading activities on NGX close flat

FirstBank announces corporate name change of subsidiaries

FirstBank announces corporate name change of subsidiaries

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote retains richest African title on Forbes billionaires list 2023

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details (Credit: stawika)

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion