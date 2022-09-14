RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo
Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo

The third edition of the acclaimed biggest musical festival export from Africa, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, is back and even bigger. Like last year, Quickteller, leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, will be sponsoring some lucky individuals to grace the event holding in Dubai.

As a consistent headline sponsor of the music fest, Quickteller will be sponsoring 20 lucky winners on an all-expense-paid trip to the city of Dubai for the event scheduled to hold in December.

These lucky winners will be vibing to live tunes delivered by some of Africa's biggest artistes. Also sharing the stage with these acts are top international stars from across the globe, as well as the finalists of the Quickteller Barz and Notes Talent Hunt.

To give Nigerians access to this event which is the rave of the ember season, Quickteller has initiated a promo that started in August and will run through September and October. All you need to do is perform more than three transactions on the Quickteller app.

The lucky winners will be selected via a transparent raffle draw where the 20 winners will emerge. The draw will be conducted at the end of each month from August to October and Nigerians are encouraged to take advantage of this reward program to enjoy the thrilling performances slated to hold in Dubai.

Quickteller, a payment platform that provides convenient and seamless payment, has consistently headlined the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest for the past three years, as it aligns with the brand's goal of satisfying not only the payments need of Nigerians but addressing their passion points.

Through the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, Quickteller has continuously elevated African talents, harnessing the growing popularity of melodies from the continent and sharing these tunes with a wider global audience.

What are you waiting for? Download the Quickteller app today and start transacting to be among the 20 lucky winners. And if you already have the app, do not delay in partaking in this mouthwatering offer.

