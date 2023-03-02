QNET's attention is drawn to its name and intellectual property being misused by unauthorized 3rd parties. Several unauthorized companies have also been registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria wrongly using the name of QNET to falsely offer jobs and other services unrelated to QNET in any way.
QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer
QNET warns and informs the public to beware of such wrongful entities and individuals making unverified promises and misstatements whilst wrongfully using the name and trademark of QNET.
