ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByQNET

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer
QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

QNET's attention is drawn to its name and intellectual property being misused by unauthorized 3rd parties. Several unauthorized companies have also been registered in the Federal Republic of Nigeria wrongly using the name of QNET to falsely offer jobs and other services unrelated to QNET in any way.

Recommended articles

QNET PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT TRADE NAME DISCLAIMER
QNET PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT TRADE NAME DISCLAIMER Pulse Nigeria

QNET warns and informs the public to beware of such wrongful entities and individuals making unverified promises and misstatements whilst wrongfully using the name and trademark of QNET.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByQNET

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

Boomerang Africa rebrands to Cartoonito Africa from 25 March

Boomerang Africa rebrands to Cartoonito Africa from 25 March

List of East African countries with the highest life expectancy

List of East African countries with the highest life expectancy

Germany's new migration policy could lead to brain drain in Africa - sociologist explains

Germany's new migration policy could lead to brain drain in Africa - sociologist explains

Sudan is set to receive US$114.8 million from the IMF to help combat food insecurity

Sudan is set to receive US$114.8 million from the IMF to help combat food insecurity

The business of online casinos: Trends, challenges, and opportunities

The business of online casinos: Trends, challenges, and opportunities

Tinubu's emergence as president-elect leads to Nigerian stocks falling - Report

Tinubu's emergence as president-elect leads to Nigerian stocks falling - Report

Switzerland and Tanzania strengthen trade ties via Chamber of Commerce

Switzerland and Tanzania strengthen trade ties via Chamber of Commerce

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market [thebridgenewsng]

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market

Death of homogeneity and the rise of gender diversity in tech

Death of homogeneity and the rise of gender diversity in Tech

Despite its reputation for being progressive and forward-thinking, the tech industry has a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion - especially in Africa.

Queerness in tech and the taboo of the African product

Naira Crisis: Nigerians turn to Payment Service Providers as bank networks fail

Naira Crisis: Nigerians turn to Payment Service Providers as bank networks fail