Premia Business Network treats members to dinner to celebrate 2022 achievements and the power of community

The event recently held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, brought together a Network of many possibilities from all over the world with Nigeria as its base.

The Convener, Mr. Bola Lawal in his address, described the Network as a solutions community and a network of different Businesses with the projection of over a hundred thousand global members over the next couple of years.

He added that the Premia Business Network has been able to create and sustain an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and attain their goal in a short period leveraging on partnerships and collaborations between members.

The community currently attracts Manufacturers, technology company founders, investors, and professionals from all walks of life who come together to harness their entrepreneurial potential and build their brand successes.

Commending the spirit of entrepreneurship at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Shoreline Power Group, Mr. Kola Karim, noted that young Nigerians coming together to change the business narrative of the country as game changers are key to the development of the country and Africa by extension.

He noted such gatherings to be the foundation on which entrepreneurs can thrive in Africa and around three silos which are: Financial services cycle with an insurance support system, Infrastructure, and a Consumer cycle.

While he urged young Nigerians to key into opportunities at every little opening, he also identified Entrepreneurship as the energizing power of any society and the greatest invention of all times engineered with young and vibrant minds that can transform economies globally.

