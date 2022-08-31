POS transactions achieve 29.3% growth, hit N4.6 trillion in 7 months

Also, the volume of transactions rose by 25% year-on-year from N543.7 million to N679.8 million in the same period.

This increment confirms the gradual acceptance of cashless transactions within the Nigerian commercial sphere.

POS transactions have been the preferred mode of transferring and sometimes, receiving cash within the last five years as Nigerians have differed to the mode of transaction due to the convenience it offers compared to the time they would have spent in the bank.

POS usage as a means of financial transactions peaked during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when major financial institutions had completely shut down their services.

Within the period, data from NIBSS revealed that over 380 million PoS payment platforms were registered in Nigeria, which translated to a total transaction value of N2.8 trillion.

The locations noted to have the highest share of the PoS transactions were the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Rivers, Oyo and Delta states.

Apart from making withdrawals, PoS has also served as a means of sending cash as the process has become the closest means to accessing banking products as most customers in rural areas with no access to banking facilities have found the use of the service convenient.