Petroleum marketers fault FG's plan to enforce N195/litre pump price

Recall the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, had earlier promised an end to fuel queues in one week.

The marketers, however, expressed optimism about the development but insisted that enforcing the federal government’s N195/litre government-approved price on all filling stations would be a hard task to accomplish.

This came as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria revealed on Wednesday that NNPC had promised IPMAN that it had set aside about 140 million litres of PMS for members of the association in a bid to address their fuel supply challenges.

According to IPMAN, the regulatory agencies had agreed to start enforcing the pump price of petrol at N195 per litre at all filling stations across the country.

Affirming the decision, Joseph Akanni, vice-chairperson of IPMAN western zone, however, appealed that the regulatory agencies should give them more time as the association’s members needed more time to sell the high-priced items they had purchased.

He added that all IPMAN chairpersons were on their way to hold a meeting in Abuja.

“We have already instructed our members not to buy high-priced petroleum products. We will only be buying products from NNPC,” he said.

“We have also advised our members not to buy any products that they can’t sell at N195 litre, according to the federal government guideline.

“Most of our members paid to the private depot owners almost three to four weeks ago and they were yet to supply them but started to supply them now.”