ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Petroleum marketers fault FG's plan to enforce N195/litre pump price

Solomon Ekanem

Petroleum marketers under the aegis of the independent petroleum marketers association of Nigeria, IPMAN have faulted the FG‘s decision to enforce sales of PMS at the pump price of N195 per liter.

Petroleum marketers fault FG's plan to enforce N195/litre pump price
Petroleum marketers fault FG's plan to enforce N195/litre pump price

The Oil marketers on Wednesday revealed that as against the federal government's promise, there were still fuel queues across the country indicating the FG was yet to stabilise the supply of Premium Motor Spirit across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Recall the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, had earlier promised an end to fuel queues in one week.

The marketers, however, expressed optimism about the development but insisted that enforcing the federal government’s N195/litre government-approved price on all filling stations would be a hard task to accomplish.

This came as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria revealed on Wednesday that NNPC had promised IPMAN that it had set aside about 140 million litres of PMS for members of the association in a bid to address their fuel supply challenges.

According to IPMAN, the regulatory agencies had agreed to start enforcing the pump price of petrol at N195 per litre at all filling stations across the country.

Affirming the decision, Joseph Akanni, vice-chairperson of IPMAN western zone, however, appealed that the regulatory agencies should give them more time as the association’s members needed more time to sell the high-priced items they had purchased.

He added that all IPMAN chairpersons were on their way to hold a meeting in Abuja.

We have already instructed our members not to buy high-priced petroleum products. We will only be buying products from NNPC,” he said.

“We have also advised our members not to buy any products that they can’t sell at N195 litre, according to the federal government guideline.

“Most of our members paid to the private depot owners almost three to four weeks ago and they were yet to supply them but started to supply them now.”

Akanni also debunked the claim that independent marketers intend to embark on a strike.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The International Monetary Fund has advised the Nigerian government on how to prevent an impending economic crisis

The International Monetary Fund has advised the Nigerian government on how to prevent an impending economic crisis

See how African countries are coming together to regulate the digital market on the continent

See how African countries are coming together to regulate the digital market on the continent

Petroleum marketers fault FG's plan to enforce N195/litre pump price

Petroleum marketers fault FG's plan to enforce N195/litre pump price

Sterling bank faults ICPC’s claims of discovering N258 million hidden in bank vault

Sterling bank faults ICPC’s claims of discovering N258 million hidden in bank vault

Egypt’s economy takes a hit following a rise in its inflation rate

Egypt’s economy takes a hit following a rise in its inflation rate

IMF tells CBN to stop full financing of FG’s fiscal deficits

IMF tells CBN to stop full financing of FG’s fiscal deficits

Naira gains 0.07% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira gains 0.07% at Investors, Exporters window

NGX: Indices rebound, up 0.23%

NGX: Indices rebound, up 0.23%

Dala Dala, Nwaanyi Ike, Rishante, this week on GOtv

Dala Dala, Nwaanyi Ike, Rishante, this week on GOtv

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zenith bank customers left stranded amid rumors of service shutdown

Zenith Bank customers left stranded amid rumours of service shutdown

NNPCL reveals N4.2 trillion is needed to fix Nigeria's subsidy payments in 2023

NNPCL reveals N4.2 trillion is needed to fix Nigeria's subsidy payments in 2023

Premia Business Network treats members to dinner to celebrate 2022 achievements and the power of community

Premia Business Network treats members to dinner to celebrate 2022 achievements and the power of community

WhatsApp develops feature to enable users add 30-secs voice note as status

WhatsApp develops feature to enable users add 30-secs voice note as status