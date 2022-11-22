Peak unveils the Top 10 #UnstoppableHumansofChange, commences voting

Meet the top 10 finalists, as the search for Unstoppable Humans of Change continues.

Ogiazechi Chikezie Ugonna’s passion is taking children off the streets and back to school

Annemary Fiabema reaches the less privileged in various communities by giving out free school kit and free medical aid

Chylian Ify Azuh established a community of female survivors of trafficking, providing them with mental health support and economic support.

Aderonke Kujore has created over 5000 programs across the country that has led to over 40,000 children trained in IT across the country in 2022

Abimbola Ajala runs an NGO centered around improving the quality of lives of low-income families.

Festus Abigail empowers young girls in rural communities with digital literacy skills and provides access to hygiene and sanitary products for them.

Samuel George is passionate about encouraging education for children through the game of chess, while raising school fees for teenagers.

Love Ajagbe Ayankola has trained and mentored over 1,200 youths in leather works and shares leather school bags to school children.

Abubakar Ahmad Doshiro provides support for vulnerable orphans and widows in the areas of entrepreneurship, food, health and education.

Mahfuz Alabidun provides vocational education, life skills and advanced education to prison inmates.

Voting is on and you can reward these change agents by voting for the candidate whose social work you believe in. You can only vote once daily to help them win N2 million.

Here is the time and opportunity to prove your Unstoppable Humans of Change worthy of the prize by voting for them here; https://www.peakmilk.com.ng/campaigns/unstoppable-humans-of-change/

Voting closes at midnight on the 23rd of November 2022.

Speaking on the campaign so far, Peak Brand Manager, Lilian Elue noted that the Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change campaign has inspired incredible stories of individuals impacting their communities by defying the odds and achieving groundbreaking success across different categories of social work, that is; education, health, finance, hospitality and environment.

“We are very excited about all the entries received so far, this is a true reflection of our passion and drive as Nigerians, to be unstoppable at doing great things in our communities in spite of all the challenges facing us,” she said.

