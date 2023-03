The marketers had warned the FG that the scarcity would lead to an increase in the price of PMS since their members paid an extremely high amount to purchase the product which had become quite scarce due to the poor supply by the NNPCL.

The oil marketers confirmed on Friday that the petroleum regulator, NNPCL had made adjustments to their supply schedule and released 13 million litres of PMS. The National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chief Ukadike Chinedu revealed this position.

Ukadike confirmed that the NNPCL’s action by releasing the product was to avert the imminent price hike caused by the scarcity of the product.

He said, “The NNPCL supplied 13 million litres and informed us about it. This is to cushion the effect of the poor supply in the affected areas. They also promised that they will ensure that marketers are given products back-to-back.”

The IPMAN official also assured Nigerians that the supply by the NNPCL would checkmate any plans of price increment as all marketers are bound to abide by the government-approved price across all stations in the country.

NNPCL’s position as the sole importer of PMS into Nigeria has created more crises in the marketing of petroleum products as the regulator’s inability to make the product available automatically creates a scarcity loophole and room for a price hike by marketers.