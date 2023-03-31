Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made this known on Friday in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q4 2022 released in Abuja.

The report showed that Nigeria’s public debt stock grew by 4.96% in Q4 of 2022.

It said that External debt stood at ₦‎18.70 trillion (41.69 billion dollars) in Q4 2022, while domestic debt was ₦‎27.55 trillion (61.41billion dollars).

The NBS however said the share of external debt to total public debt stood at 40.44% in Q4 2022, while domestic debt was recorded at 59.56%.”

In addition, the report showed that the federal government’s share of domestic debt was 80.62 per cent in Q4 2022.

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of ₦‎807.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It was followed by Delta with ₦‎304.25 billion and Ogun with ₦‎270.45 billion.

The report showed Jigawa recorded the lowest debt at ₦‎43.95 billion, followed by Kebbi and Katsina at N61.31 billion and ₦‎62.37 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s total public debt as at Dec. 31, 2021, was ₦‎39,556 trillion or 95.779 billion dollars.