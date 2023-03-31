The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report showed that Nigeria’s public debt stock grew by 4.96% in Q4 of 2022.

NBS
NBS

Recommended articles

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made this known on Friday in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q4 2022 released in Abuja.

The report showed that Nigeria’s public debt stock grew by 4.96% in Q4 of 2022.

It said that External debt stood at ₦‎18.70 trillion (41.69 billion dollars) in Q4 2022, while domestic debt was ₦‎27.55 trillion (61.41billion dollars).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBS however said the share of external debt to total public debt stood at 40.44% in Q4 2022, while domestic debt was recorded at 59.56%.”

In addition, the report showed that the federal government’s share of domestic debt was 80.62 per cent in Q4 2022.

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of ₦‎807.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It was followed by Delta with ₦‎304.25 billion and Ogun with ₦‎270.45 billion.

The report showed Jigawa recorded the lowest debt at ₦‎43.95 billion, followed by Kebbi and Katsina at N61.31 billion and ₦‎62.37 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s total public debt as at Dec. 31, 2021, was ₦‎39,556 trillion or 95.779 billion dollars.

NAN also reports that the comparable figure for Dec. 31, 2020, was ₦‎32.915 trillion or 86.392 billion dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

Naira falls against dollar by 0.06%

Naira falls against dollar by 0.06%

FEC approves ₦24.2bn for internet facilities at airports, markets

FEC approves ₦24.2bn for internet facilities at airports, markets

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Twitter: All legacy verified blue checkmarks will be removed from April 1

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results