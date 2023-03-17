ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira Scarcity: Poultry farmers lose over ₦‎30bn eggs – AFAN

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said its members lost more than ₦‎30 billion worth of over 15 million crates of eggs due to the effect of Naira scarcity in the country.

Eggs
Eggs

Mr Sunday Onallo-Akpa, the National President of AFAN, made this known on Friday in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Onallo-Akpa described the poultry industry in Nigeria as one of the most consolidated subsectors of the Nigeria agriculture contributing about 25 per cent of the Agricultural Gross Domestic Product (AGDP) and employing over 25 million Nigerians direct and indirect.

He said the poultry industry has been a major employer of labour and a great source of financial empowerment and livelihood for many families, especially women and youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The industry is completely private sector driven worth over N3 trillion,” he said, adding that it has been able to contribute to the local domestication of investments in the country.

Onallo-Akpa however alerted that the poultry industry is on the verge of total collapse and extermination because of the negative and devastating consequences of the new currency policy on the industry.

“The near absence of Naira notes for Nigerians to make daily transactions have made businesses in the poultry industry more difficult.

“Eggs being daily produced by poultry farmers since the first week of February 2023 till date have never been offtaken by 20% because of the near absence and lack of the NAIRA notes to buy basic food items and other necessary proteins like eggs and chickens,” said the AFAN leader.

He therefore called for urgent intervention by the Federal Government to save the industry from eminent collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onallo-Akpa also appealed to the federal government to mop up the eggs through the association for distribution to the most vulnerable old populations as part of the Social Investment Support to Nigerians.

“Encourage the Armed Forces in various peace keeping operations, the Nigerian Prisons, the Internally Displaced Persons and primary schools (School Feeding Programme) to be immediate offtakers of the eggs,” he urged.

He also appeal to the Presidency to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Directorate of Peace Keeping Operations of the Nigeria Armed Forces, the Social Investment Programme of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to work with the association on how immediate reliefs can be extended to poultry farmers across the country to prevent the collapse of the poultry Industry.

The AFAN president also appealed to the government to make available direct grants and financial support to the industry through the association in special packages to be worked out by the government and the association.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Uganda’s alcohol trade may be a health Hazard, as 65% of alcohol producers are unregistered

Uganda’s alcohol trade may be a health Hazard, as 65% of alcohol producers are unregistered

Naira Scarcity: Poultry farmers lose over ₦‎30bn eggs – AFAN

Naira Scarcity: Poultry farmers lose over ₦‎30bn eggs – AFAN

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

See the Tanzanian project financed by France, the EU, and the African Development Bank all at once

See the Tanzanian project financed by France, the EU, and the African Development Bank all at once

Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window

Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window

Investors’ continued profit-taking pushes market capitalisation down by ₦313bn

Investors’ continued profit-taking pushes market capitalisation down by ₦313bn

United States has promised Ethiopia $331 million to help the country heal from its recent war

United States has promised Ethiopia $331 million to help the country heal from its recent war

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly

Pulse Sports

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Union SG vs Union Berlin: Boniface shines again as African connection fires Belgians to Europa League history

Union SG vs Union Berlin: Boniface shines again as African connection fires Belgians to Europa League history

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment on old naira notes. (Guardian)

Old Naira Notes: Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly