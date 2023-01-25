ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira redesign: CBN pushes for more adoption of e-payment as January 31 deadline approaches

Solomon Ekanem

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has advised Nigerians who are struggling to meet the bank’s deadline on the return of old naira notes to look towards the e-payment channels of business.

Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria

Most Nigerians have been caught in a fix as they try to beat the January 31 deadline set by the CBN to return all their old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes as the notes will seize to be legal tender in the country from that date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While on a monitoring exercise to inspect the CBN policy on using Automated Teller Machines for the dispensing of the new naira notes, the apex bank team led by the Director, Legal Services and Legal Adviser of the CBN, Mr. Sallam Alada, gave the advice to bank customers as he reiterated the bank’s stand on the development.

Before now, most Nigerians had focused more on the use of cash for transactions and according to the CBN, the amount of cash in circulation was not encouraging to the bank’s policies.

Last year, the apex bank lamented about the growing amount of physical cash outside the vaults of the CBN.

The apex bank while decrying significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, revealed that over 80% of the nation’s currency in circulation was outside the vaults of commercial banks, a development which has continued to pose threats for Nigeria.

According to Alada, “The essence of this programme is to encourage cashless. For Nigerians who don’t have access, there’s USSD where you can use a non-browsing phone to do some of these transactions. This country needs to move forward, join other nations where cash is no longer the king.

He went ahead to encourage Nigerians to make use of other payment channels like electronic banking, e-naira, and money transfer from phones among others.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BMW's plan to establish another production plant in Africa is set to create an economic boost

BMW's plan to establish another production plant in Africa is set to create an economic boost

Naira Redesign: Over 50% of unbanked population at risk of losing savings

Naira Redesign: Over 50% of unbanked population at risk of losing savings

Naira redesign: CBN pushes for more adoption of e-payment as January 31 deadline approaches

Naira redesign: CBN pushes for more adoption of e-payment as January 31 deadline approaches

Exploring impact of technology on Africa's informal retail sector: 3 key trends to watch in 2023

Exploring impact of technology on Africa's informal retail sector: 3 key trends to watch in 2023

Interest rate in Nigeria worsens despite country’s improved inflation rate

Interest rate in Nigeria worsens despite country’s improved inflation rate

Italy lauds Africa for becoming the country’s largest gas supplier

Italy lauds Africa for becoming the country’s largest gas supplier

Abuja, Lagos PoS agents excluded as CBN approves 5 banks for cash swap project

Abuja, Lagos PoS agents excluded as CBN approves 5 banks for cash swap project

Traders reject old naira notes as banks, customers scramble to beat January 31 deadline

Traders reject old naira notes as banks, customers scramble to beat January 31 deadline

Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's new naira notes

Abuja, Lagos PoS agents excluded as CBN approves 5 banks for cash swap project

Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

Fraudsters access over 30,000 PayPal customer accounts using login credentials

Fraudsters access over 30,000 PayPal customer accounts using login credentials

Central Bank of Nigeria

Total direct remittances for 2022 declines by 11.18% to hit $2.16 billion