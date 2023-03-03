ADVERTISEMENT
Naira loses slightly by 0.01% to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

Naira exchanged at N461.40 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The rate represented a depreciation by 0.01 per cent, compared with the N461.35 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.40.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 96.44 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

