The rate represented a depreciation by 0.01 per cent, compared with the N461.35 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.
Naira loses slightly by 0.01% to dollar
Naira exchanged at N461.40 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.40.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 96.44 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report
China's CNR snatches up Williams Minerals mine in Zimbabwe for US$1.75 billion
Getting started with a Binary Options demo account
Naira loses slightly by 0.01% to dollar
60% of courier services in Uganda have been deemed illegal
Low women participation in technology cost low income countries $1trn
Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes
How to choose casino games and bonuses if you are a newbie
Oil marketers threaten sanctions against depot, petrol stations hiking price of PMS
ADVERTISEMENT