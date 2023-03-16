Naira gains 0.07% against dollar, exporters window
The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, exchanging at ₦461.09 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at ₦461.30 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of ₦462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦461.09.
The Naira sold for as low as ₦446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
ADVERTISEMENT
A total of 142.25 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal
Naira gains 0.07% against dollar, exporters window
Kenya gets an energy deal from the European Union and another deal from Australia on the same day
12 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports
Equities market declines further due to profit-taking
How can an individual navigate complexities of tax preparation?
CHI Limited advocates for gender equity in workplace
Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 21.91 in February 2023
China Energy is building a $5.1 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt
Pulse Sports
Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws
Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal
Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent
Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession
UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League
Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp
ADVERTISEMENT