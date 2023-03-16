ADVERTISEMENT
Naira gains 0.07% against dollar, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, exchanging at ₦‎461.09 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎461.30 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎461.09.

The Naira sold for as low as ₦‎446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 142.25 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

