Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

The rate represented a decrease of 0.04%when compared to the ₦‎461.33 for which it exchanged to the dollar before the close of business on on March 24.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎461.75 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎462.42 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as ₦‎460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.