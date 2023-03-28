Naira drops to ₦461.50 against dollar
The rate represented a decrease of 0.04%.
The rate represented a decrease of 0.04%when compared to the ₦461.33 for which it exchanged to the dollar before the close of business on on March 24.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦461.75 to the dollar on Monday.
An exchange rate of ₦462.42 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦461.50.
The Naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 101.77 million dollars was traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.
