ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rate represented a decrease of 0.04%.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Recommended articles

The rate represented a decrease of 0.04%when compared to the ₦‎461.33 for which it exchanged to the dollar before the close of business on on March 24.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎461.75 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎462.42 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎461.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naira sold for as low as ₦‎460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 101.77 million dollars was traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

Saudi Arabia and Tanzania now have direct traveling access to each other

Saudi Arabia and Tanzania now have direct traveling access to each other

Market capitalisation continues on negative note, sheds ₦622bn

Market capitalisation continues on negative note, sheds ₦622bn

The cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa needs to be lowered to increase diaspora remittance

The cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa needs to be lowered to increase diaspora remittance

NCC warns of malware-related AI-generated videos on YouTube

NCC warns of malware-related AI-generated videos on YouTube

Foreign airlines on Nigerian routes hike ticket prices by 20%

Foreign airlines on Nigerian routes hike ticket prices by 20%

How Nigeria's monetary policy is affecting small business growth

How Nigeria's monetary policy is affecting small business growth

inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

inDrive scales up operation in Nigeria; expands to Abuja

Oil and gas records the lowest insurance retention rate in Nigeria

Oil and gas records the lowest insurance retention rate in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

Twitter: All legacy verified blue checkmarks will be removed from April 1

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

Experts predict diaspora remittances to Nigeria may exceed $34 billion yearly (Credit: Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Experts predict diaspora remittances to Nigeria may exceed $34 billion yearly