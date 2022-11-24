RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira design: CBN policy yields fruit as customers deposit N165 billion old notes

Solomon Ekanem

The recent plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to redesign the naira notes has started giving the needed results as about N165 billion have been deposited just a month after the announcement was made.

New Naira Notes
New Naira Notes

This was disclosed by Mr Rasheed Adams, the Director of Currency at CBN during a briefing of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Adams noted that the amount received is far beyond the total receipts it expects, adding that there will be no extension on the January 23rd, 2023 deadline.

Recall the President, Muhammadu Buhari had just yesterday, unveiled the newly designed N1,000, N500 and N200 notes, a feat which marks the first time in 19 years, Nigeria will be redesigning its currency notes.

The unveiling comes just about a month after the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele on October 26, 2022 announced the planned redesign of the high denomination naira notes.

Emefiele had disclosed the notes would be redesigned by December 15, 2022, but the recent unveiling suggests the apex bank would make the new notes available much sooner than it announced.

According to the CBN Governor, the existing notes would cease to be considered legal tender by January 31, 2023, while arguing on the need to stop the continuous hoarding of Naira notes by the public.

Emefiele revealed that statistics showed that over 80% of the currency in circulation - about N2.7 trillion - was outside the vaults of commercial banks.

While speaking on the amount deposited since the announcement to redesign the notes was made, Adams expressed concerns that in spite of some waivers by the apex bank on deposits, just a few Nigerians have come forward.

For instance, most commercial banks had announced they will remain open on weekends to allow Nigerians to come forward to make deposits.

Some of the customers had however requested for an extension on the deadline, an appeal which has met a brick wall as the bank has confirmed the January 23rd, 2023 deadline date is sacrosanct.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Musk's innovations at Twitter ignites 'cold war' with Apple, Google

Musk's innovations at Twitter ignites 'cold war' with Apple, Google

Naira design: CBN policy yields fruit as customers deposit N165 billion old notes

Naira design: CBN policy yields fruit as customers deposit N165 billion old notes

Almost 140,000 people paid for a Twitter Blue subscription in just 5 days, including far-right influencers and adult performers, report says

Almost 140,000 people paid for a Twitter Blue subscription in just 5 days, including far-right influencers and adult performers, report says

2 key forecasts about African economies you should pay attention to

2 key forecasts about African economies you should pay attention to

Top 5 Black Friday scams and how to avoid them: make your holidays stress-free with these security tips

Top 5 Black Friday scams and how to avoid them: make your holidays stress-free with these security tips

Zimbabwean president lauds new government house built by the Chinese

Zimbabwean president lauds new government house built by the Chinese

NGX: Crucial performance indicators gain by 2.9%

NGX: Crucial performance indicators gain by 2.9%

Ghanaians are showing no fear against Elon Musk as they gear up to sue the world’s richest man for unequal and unjust treatment and intimidation tactics

Ghanaians are showing no fear against Elon Musk as they gear up to sue the world’s richest man for unequal and unjust treatment and intimidation tactics

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

#RIPTwitter trends (Getty Images)

#RIPTwitter trends as users predict app's downfall after mass resignation

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing. (PIC)

UK launches $100m programme to support women-owned enterprises in Nigeria

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details from December 1st

President Muhammadu Buhari with CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

BREAKING: Buhari to unveil new naira notes tomorrow