ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira crisis: Over 24 million Nigerians at risk of facing severe hardship

Solomon Ekanem
Naira Crisis: Over 24 million Nigerians at risk of facing severe hardship
Naira Crisis: Over 24 million Nigerians at risk of facing severe hardship

The CH report which covers March 2023 picked data from Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recommended articles

Cadre Harmonise is an international tool used by renowned international organisations like ECOWAS, United Nations agencies (FAO, WFP and UNICEF), and non-governmental organizations (ACF, Save the Children, Oxfam) to measure analyses of current and projected food and nutrition situations.

The report which covered 26 states of Nigeria and the capital, Abuja, indicated that the crisis will also affect about 18,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs between June and August 2023.

The CH report also noted the devastating effect of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN’s naira redesign project which was seen as one of the key drivers of the crisis in Nigeria. The report added that the development led to so many households facing hunger and want due to their inability to access cash and food commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the cash crunch and scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, the report also highlighted the ugly effects of insurgency in some northern states.

The report reads in part, “Insecurity, especially insurgency in the North East states particularly in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States still persists; armed banditry and kidnapping for money ransom in some NW states such as Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna state as well as North Central states of Benue and Niger which have also lingered.”

There is armed banditry and kidnapping for ransom in some North-West states such as Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna, as well as North-Central states of Benue and Niger, which have also lingered,” the CH report stated.

The CH report, however, made some recommendations to the Nigerian government which includes finding holistic and sustainable life-saving intervention on food assistance and unconditional cash transfers to communities affected by these aforementioned issues.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#OPPOLevelUp: OPPO Nigeria launches the all-new Reno8 T Series

#OPPOLevelUp: OPPO Nigeria launches the all-new Reno8 T Series

Naira crisis: Over 24 million Nigerians at risk of facing severe hardship

Naira crisis: Over 24 million Nigerians at risk of facing severe hardship

Data depletion: NCC intervenes as consumer complaints increase

Data depletion: NCC intervenes as consumer complaints increase

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Uganda’s alcohol trade may be a health Hazard, as 65% of alcohol producers are unregistered

Uganda’s alcohol trade may be a health Hazard, as 65% of alcohol producers are unregistered

Naira Scarcity: Poultry farmers lose over ₦‎30bn eggs – AFAN

Naira Scarcity: Poultry farmers lose over ₦‎30bn eggs – AFAN

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

See the Tanzanian project financed by France, the EU, and the African Development Bank all at once

See the Tanzanian project financed by France, the EU, and the African Development Bank all at once

Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window

Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window

Pulse Sports

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment on old naira notes. (Guardian)

Old Naira Notes: Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly