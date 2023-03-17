Naira crisis: Over 24 million Nigerians at risk of facing severe hardship

A report by Cadre Harmonise, CH has revealed that about 28.4 million Nigerians in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT may face acute food challenges as naira scarcity, fuel scarcity and insurgency bites harder.
The CH report which covers March 2023 picked data from Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).