Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

The letter was signed by Femi Adedeji, a lawyer at Falana and Falana’s Chamber.

“Our attention has been drawn to your statement wherein you claimed that some unnamed politicians have mopped up the new naira notes made available to all commercial banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria,”

“We are compelled to request you to furnish us with information concerning the amount of the designed notes of N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations made available to each commercial bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.” the letter read.

The CBN in a letter titled - Re: Request for Information on Disbursement of New Naira Notes to Commercial Banks” dated 24th of February 2023 with reference CSD/FOICON/FFC/001/033 responded to the query.

The letter which was signed by Aminu Mohammed Director/Secretary to the Board stated: “We write to acknowledge your letter dated the 16th of February, 2023 on the above matter and wish to inform you that the information being sought, where available, will be communicated to you in due course.”