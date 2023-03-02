ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

Solomon Ekanem

Some of the controversies surrounding the disbursement of the new naira notes may soon be resolved as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to honour a request by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana on the issue.

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes
Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

Recall Falana, in a letter dated February 16, 2023, and sent through his law firm pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act 2011, had asked the apex bank to make available information on the disbursement of the redesigned notes to commercial banks in the country.

Recommended articles

The letter was signed by Femi Adedeji, a lawyer at Falana and Falana’s Chamber.

Our attention has been drawn to your statement wherein you claimed that some unnamed politicians have mopped up the new naira notes made available to all commercial banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria,”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are compelled to request you to furnish us with information concerning the amount of the designed notes of N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations made available to each commercial bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.” the letter read.

The CBN in a letter titled - Re: Request for Information on Disbursement of New Naira Notes to Commercial Banks” dated 24th of February 2023 with reference CSD/FOICON/FFC/001/033 responded to the query.

The letter which was signed by Aminu Mohammed Director/Secretary to the Board stated: “We write to acknowledge your letter dated the 16th of February, 2023 on the above matter and wish to inform you that the information being sought, where available, will be communicated to you in due course.

The request from the SAN came amid the CBN’s insistence that it has disbursed enough funds to commercial banks while a cross-section of Nigerians has accused the apex bank of hoarding cash and not making it available in ATMs and over-the-counter in commercial banks as promised.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

How to choose casino games and bonuses if you are a newbie

How to choose casino games and bonuses if you are a newbie

Oil marketers threaten sanctions against depot, petrol stations hiking price of PMS

Oil marketers threaten sanctions against depot, petrol stations hiking price of PMS

Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

Spain is launching a migration program for Senegal partly to reduce the death rate of illegal African migrants

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

Boomerang Africa rebrands to Cartoonito Africa from 25 March

Boomerang Africa rebrands to Cartoonito Africa from 25 March

List of East African countries with the highest life expectancy

List of East African countries with the highest life expectancy

Germany's new migration policy could lead to brain drain in Africa - sociologist explains

Germany's new migration policy could lead to brain drain in Africa - sociologist explains

Sudan is set to receive US$114.8 million from the IMF to help combat food insecurity

Sudan is set to receive US$114.8 million from the IMF to help combat food insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market [thebridgenewsng]

NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market

Death of homogeneity and the rise of gender diversity in tech

Death of homogeneity and the rise of gender diversity in Tech

Despite its reputation for being progressive and forward-thinking, the tech industry has a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion - especially in Africa.

Queerness in tech and the taboo of the African product

Naira Crisis: Nigerians turn to Payment Service Providers as bank networks fail

Naira Crisis: Nigerians turn to Payment Service Providers as bank networks fail