MTN set to test 5G technology in 7 Nigerian cities

With the successful launch of this technology, Nigeria will be joining South Africa and Kenya as countries that have formally launched the 5G network on the continent.

Customers that have the enabled devices will be allowed to connect and try out the new 5G service wherever coverage is available.

According to a report by BusinesDay, 5G technology has been switched on in 190 sites across the country with more concentration in Lagos and Abuja.

Some users of this technology have also reported internet speeds of up to 1.4g per second.

MTN also announced that compatible devices like routers and mobile phones have been displayed at their designated MTN walk-in stores and online via the MTN Nigeria website and e-marketplace where customers can walk in and place orders.

These devices aim to make sure customers enjoy seamless transitions into the new technology.

The purchased products according to the Telecoms group will be delivered to customers after the launch of the event in the coming weeks.

This successful launch of the 5G technology comes eight months after the company paid $276 million for a licence.

Reports also reveal that customers with 5G enabled Samsung phones should be able to access the technology in a month, while iPhone users might have to wait till October before they can access it.

Recall two telecoms companies, MTN and Mafab Communications had both emerged winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum licence last December.

The Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC had given August 24, 2022, as the deadline to roll out the 5G technology and while MTN has launched the Fifth-Generation (5G) service, Mafab Communications was granted a five-month extension for the rollout of the service in Nigeria.