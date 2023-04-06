Moghalu says Nigeria not attractive for foreign investors

In a statement made via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, April 06, 2023, Moghalu disclosed that he would feel hesitant to invest in Nigeria if he were a foreign investor.

Moghalu noted that the country possesses a lot of potential but had suffered from economic mismanagement.

He stated, "It is not surprising that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria is down to the lowest levels in 9 years. If I was a foreign investor I would be very scared to invest in a country with so much potential but which has been so mismanaged economically."

Foreign investors shun Kano, Rivers, Ogun, 24 states

Foreign investments in Nigeria decreased by 20.47% ($1.37bn) in 2022, with Kano, Rivers, Ogun and 24 other states being avoided by foreign investors, while Lagos remained the preferred destination for investment, attracting 67.82% ($3.61bn) of the total investments in the country.