Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

A long history of grand and festive events has made Moët & Chandon a global icon of celebration since 1743.

Served in the White House by the early 1900s and enjoyed at the coronation of Edward VII and Elizabeth II, since its earliest years, Moët & Chandon has invited the world to create a sparkling ambiance and unforgettable moments shared.

This holiday season, Moët & Chandon will deploy its legendary savoir-fête to celebrate togetherness around the effervescence of its champagnes with spectacular lights to climax each event. From the dazzling fireworks that once lit up the royal palaces of Europe, to today’s show-stopping creative luminescence, Moët & Chandon continues to bring brightness to joyous celebrations everywhere.

EFFERVESCENCE EVENTS AROUND THE WORLD

The holiday season is about bringing people together to build and share memorable moments, signed with bubbles and lights. For the second year, Moët & Chandon presents a spellbinding display of illuminations and unmissable parties to share the joy of togetherness in more than 20 cities around the world.

It was a desire of Jean-Remy Moët, grandchild of the founder of the House, to make his champagne known to the globe and bring people together under its name and vibrancy. With this spirit, from mid-November to New Year’s Eve, Moët & Chandon is hosting a series of events to celebrate the festive season around the world.

The common trait of these exceptional gatherings will be the ability of Moët Impérial, the most widely enjoyed champagne on earth, to appeal to all cultures, everywhere. Its universal likability is the special ingredient of a celebrations both grand and intimate.

Enriched by spectacularly designed sparkling scenography, and aiming at making this next festive holiday truly extraordinaire, the next series of Effervescence Events will delight guests & Friends of the House with a vast program of musical performances and entertainment, to enjoy together around cork-popping sound and joyful savoir-fête of Moët & Chandon.

HOLIDAY SEASON 2022 LIMITED EDITION BOTTLE

A beloved messenger of Moët & Chandon’s culture of celebration and savoir-fête is its flagship champagne, Moët Impérial, distinctive for its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate its elegant maturity. An icon of the House for over 150 years, Moët Impérial has accompanied the House through the ages, bringing joy, light and effervescence to every moment worth celebrating.

To accompany its end-of-year festivities, Moët & Chandon is pleased to present a special 2022 Holiday Season bottle, allowing champagne lovers and collectors to take home a memento of the House’s legendary savoir-fête. The Spark of Light, in the classic 75cl size, is dressed in a bespoke golden, cheerful firework pattern on a white background, symbolizing displays of radiance that have illuminated the most extraordinary celebrations throughout the history of Moët & Chandon.

A piece that defines a holiday table, a treat for families and friends, a treasure for passionate collectors, a new journey of adventure and discovery for those who are enjoying it for the first time, or an appreciated detail for those who have it all: Moët & Chandon Holiday Season 2022 Limited Edition is the gift transforming each gathering into a festive moment.

The Spark of Light bottle, an unmissable jewel, will be available in limited numbers and exclusively during this year’s holiday season.

About Moët & Chandon:

Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët and elevated to international renown by his descendant, Jean-Rémy Moët, who dreamt of “sharing the effervescence of Champagne with the world.” From royal court to red carpet, Studio 54 to Grand Slams, Moët & Chandon has been bringing people together around thrilling, extraordinary moments. With the largest, most diverse vineyards in the region, the House offers a universal & versatile portfolio of champagnes for every occasion and palate. Easy to love, each creation – from the iconic Moët Impérial to the refined Grand Vintage Collection, the glamorous Moët Rosé Impérial to the refreshing Moët Ice Impérial – dazzles and delights with a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas to capture the astonishing breadth of its terroir. Through Natura Nostra, Moët & Chandon’s long-term sustainability program, the House works to protect biodiversity in the region and, since 2009, Moët & Chandon also supports philanthropic initiatives through Toast for a Cause. For nearly three centuries, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.

