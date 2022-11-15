L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division officially launch Cerave Brand in Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr Ipalibo H. Banigo, visited the Cerave booth to experience a range of the brand’s products and was pleased to learn that they will now be readily available in Nigeria. She thanked Eneh and her team for the efforts invested towards a great presentation.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

On behalf of the L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division for the Sub-Saharan market, Beatrice Eneh and her team showcased the texture, application and methodology of the Cerave brand to the medical community and a group of dermatology experts. Beatrice Eneh also assured them that she would work with the brand to ensure continuous availability nationwide at all pharmacies and medical centres.

Cerave is a fan-favourite skincare brand developed with dermatologists and birthed in 2005. Since then, it has maintained its primary aim - restoring the skin’s natural protective barrier while combating other skincare concerns. With a unique blend of three essential ceramides and its distinct MVE technology, which slowly releases the ingredients of the enriched formula into the skin, effective 24-hour skin hydration is achieved after just one use.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Water gives the skin its elastic and supple look. However, there are lipids in the intercellular spaces of the stratum corneum, which provide a permeability barrier to prevent water loss from the skin. The lipids composing the barrier include ceramides, cholesterol, and long-chain saturated fatty acids.

Ceramide-containing moisturisers have been clinically proven to be effective on patients with dry and/or inflammatory, dehydrated and atopic skin to increase skin hydration, reduce transepidermal water loss and improve clinical signs and symptoms. Furthermore, they are superior to paraffin-based moisturisers in preserving the superior skin barrier function.

In addition to 3 skin-identical ceramides, all Cerave products contain hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture, as well as glycerin and fatty acids, which hydrate the skin.

Let’s not forget the icing on the cake; all products are fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Nigerian medical experts who attended the brand presentation were confident in their attestation that Cerave moisturisers infused with ceramides are a lifetime product that can be used for newborns until individuals are above the age of 100.

---