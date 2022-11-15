Themed “Enhancing evidence-based dermatology practice in a globalisation era”, the conference was well suited for the presentation by L’Oréal. This was further elaborated in a discussion forum by the L’Oréal Active Cosmetic Division Partner in Nigeria, Beatrice Eneh, who in collaboration with a Medical Group, educated both medical students, nurses and pediatricians about the scientific and evidence-based approach that sets the Cerave Brand apart from its counterpart in the Industry.
L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division officially launch Cerave Brand in Nigeria
It was an enlightening and informative event when the Nigerian medical community attended the Cerave Brand Presentation during the 3rd Scientific Conference of the African Society of Dermatology and Venereology, where Beatrice Eneh (representing L’Oréal Active Cosmetic Division) launched Cerave Brand in Nigeria, in partnership with NAD President, Prof Tahir T Mohammed; NAD secretary, Dr Perpetua Ibekwe; and NAD Treasurer, Dr Erere Otrofanowei MBBS, FMCP, IFAAD; alongside President of the ASDV, Professor Abel Onunu.
The Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr Ipalibo H. Banigo, visited the Cerave booth to experience a range of the brand’s products and was pleased to learn that they will now be readily available in Nigeria. She thanked Eneh and her team for the efforts invested towards a great presentation.
On behalf of the L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division for the Sub-Saharan market, Beatrice Eneh and her team showcased the texture, application and methodology of the Cerave brand to the medical community and a group of dermatology experts. Beatrice Eneh also assured them that she would work with the brand to ensure continuous availability nationwide at all pharmacies and medical centres.
Cerave is a fan-favourite skincare brand developed with dermatologists and birthed in 2005. Since then, it has maintained its primary aim - restoring the skin’s natural protective barrier while combating other skincare concerns. With a unique blend of three essential ceramides and its distinct MVE technology, which slowly releases the ingredients of the enriched formula into the skin, effective 24-hour skin hydration is achieved after just one use.
Water gives the skin its elastic and supple look. However, there are lipids in the intercellular spaces of the stratum corneum, which provide a permeability barrier to prevent water loss from the skin. The lipids composing the barrier include ceramides, cholesterol, and long-chain saturated fatty acids.
Ceramide-containing moisturisers have been clinically proven to be effective on patients with dry and/or inflammatory, dehydrated and atopic skin to increase skin hydration, reduce transepidermal water loss and improve clinical signs and symptoms. Furthermore, they are superior to paraffin-based moisturisers in preserving the superior skin barrier function.
In addition to 3 skin-identical ceramides, all Cerave products contain hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture, as well as glycerin and fatty acids, which hydrate the skin.
Let’s not forget the icing on the cake; all products are fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.
Nigerian medical experts who attended the brand presentation were confident in their attestation that Cerave moisturisers infused with ceramides are a lifetime product that can be used for newborns until individuals are above the age of 100.
