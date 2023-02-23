Other African countries like South Africa and Ghana rank 70th and 105th respectively, also revealing Internet users in both countries overpay for the internet they get but at a fair price when compared to Nigeria.
Internet users in Nigeria pay higher as the country ranks 109th in Global Internet Value Index
The Global Internet Value Index released by Surfshark has revealed that Nigeria ranks 109th place in the world out of 117 countries showing that internet users in the country pay a very high amount of money to access internet services.
The report also shows that compared to South Africa, Nigeria has a 90% lower index and when compared to Ghana, it has a 26% lower index.
This means Nigerians get their internet for 90% less value when compared to South Africans and 26% less value when compared to Ghanaians.
When a country's internet speed is divided by internet affordability, the Global Internet Value Index is realised and can be used to determine which countries are overpaying for their internet.
According to the lead researcher at Surfshark, Agneska Sablovskaja, “Internet Value index offers to look at internet connection from a practical perspective - whether we get what we pay for. Even economically affluent countries with relatively fast internet can overpay compared to others worldwide.”
However, some countries may have slower internet but also pay a considerably lower price, which is then considered fair.”
Over time, it has been noted that residents of most well-developed countries are able to afford the internet, while some other residents in other locations get internet with better quality than others according to the price they pay for it.
The report also revealed that in internet value, Oceania and Europe lead the world while North America, South America, and Africa have ‘below-average internet affordability.
Also, four out of 10 people globally get their internet at fair prices, while the remaining 61% of internet users (About 5 billion people) overpay for the services they get.
When the internet value is compared in Africa, four out of every 10 people can access the internet at a fair price.
The data, however, showed that in Africa, South Africa takes the lead with Egypt ranking second, then Morocco coming in third place.
