International Women's Day: Hypo Toilet Cleanser advocates safe toilet use across 8 cities

The brand was present in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Enugu, Warri, Owerri to propagate the message about harmful effects of unsanitary use of toilets especially on women and possible preventable measures.

On the same day, the brand went another step ahead to raise awareness around the benefits of sanitized/germ-free environment on the street of Lagos, also at an event organized by Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation to commemorate the significance of the occasion with additional 6,000 women in attendance.

This year’s theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

This goes to substantiate that, efforts to fortify the health of women and girls against common communicable diseases especially those that can be contracted from unsafe toilet use/ unsanitary condition of the environment should not be overlooked as this could serve as a contributory step towards the survival of any thriving nation.

A report by the Water Aid identified diseases linked to lack of safe toilets as the fifth biggest global killers of women.

Medical experts list some of the diseases likely to be contacted directly or indirectly from unsafe toilet as: streptococcus, staphylococcus, and shigella bacteria, hepatitis virus, common cold virus, and various sexually transmitted organisms.

According to Chetan Kartaki, the Brand Manager- Toilet Cleaner, “considering the multifunctional nature of women, it is our hope that they have one last health issues to worry about as an impediment to carrying out their duties efficiently, reasons most of our toilet commissioning projects these days are more tailored towards the benefits of the girl-child and women in the society.”

“So, on a special occasion as this Hypo Toilet Cleaner is more than motivated to come out and identify with their accomplishments, struggle and most importantly encourage them as usual” he concluded.

