IMF predicts 3.2% growth projection for Nigeria's economy in 2023

Recall the IMF had last year, slashed Nigeria's 2022 real GDP growth forecast down to 3 percent from 3.4 percent citing crude oil theft, insecurity in its oil-producing regions and the adverse effects of recent flooding.

Despite the positive economic outlook, the IMF has however, projected a slowed growth rate as the economic growth is predicted to shrink by 0.3 percentage points from 3.2 percent in 2023 to 2.9 percent in 2024.

The World Bank also gave a not-so-positive growth prediction for the Nigerian economic revealing a growth projection of 2.9 per cent in 2023.

According to the bank, 2.9 percent growth in 2023 reflected poor economic growth which was barely above population growth.

Nigerian oil production has failed to hit the needed benchmark for several months now due to the activities of pipeline vandals and oil thieves. This caused production to crash to 0.937 MBPD in September 2022, one of the lowest figures in a long while.

The oil production figures, however, increased to about 1.235 MBPD in December 2022.