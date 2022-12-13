How poor communication culture is ruining businesses in Nigeria

This is as he explained that youths don't need to leave the country before they can maximise the opportunities in the tech industry.

The Sendchamp boss made this known at a recent media briefing where he also spoke about the current trend of a mass exodus of young, skilled Nigerians to foreign countries all in the name of 'japa.'

Kayode argued that, despite the prevalent challenges in the local tech industry, Nigerian youths can still leverage some opportunities if they can sharpen their skills.

Kayode's words: “My thought on this is that you can be great anywhere so far you are a goal getter. I have friends in tech that are doing well in Nigeria and abroad. I also know people that are struggling or barely doing well in tech both in Nigeria and abroad. It solely depends on you owning your crafts and the amount of dedication that you put into it.

“Working hard and working smart; being able to balance both also determines whether you will be great at tech or not, the ability to balance both when necessary goes a long way to determine your success. Understanding key principles makes it easier for success to be attained so you just must keep learning and growing.”

More skilled youths needed: On the japa syndrome, the Sendchamp CEO said Nigeria can still make use of more talents to tap into the array of opportunities locally and on the African continent.

Kayode's words: “One major challenge that we are facing is talent. But today, we see a lot of talent coming out of Nigeria coupled with several innovative programmes to ensure that we have a good pipeline and build-up of talent. In our own way as well, we are contributing to grooming talent,” the software engineer noted while speaking on some of the challenges facing tech firms in the country.

Solutions to communication gap in businesses: According to him, one of the reasons for starting Sendchamp is to help businesses resolve their communication challenge.

Kayode also proposed that data and technology can solve Nigeria’s challenges in the finance, insurance, education, and communication sectors.

Kayode's words: “Every business sale starts with communication and ends with communication. Therefore, the way you interact with your customers determines whether they will buy or not. Over 60 per cent of customers reach out from different channels that is SMS today, by doing so it becomes a bigger problem for businesses to switch between apps in order to keep in touch with customers.

“Along the line, messages are usually missed, and managing them becomes a task. So Sendchamp is solving the pain point of businesses by bringing all the messaging channels both online and offline into one place where businesses can communicate and keep track of their customers. However, there are core communication infrastructure problems in Africa that we are solving, working with policies and regulations in different countries.

“Sendchamp was born to create a seamless solution for businesses to be able to communicate with their customers from whatever channels they are, in one place either WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, TikTok, Voice, and Email.