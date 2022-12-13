ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

How poor communication culture is ruining businesses in Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Sendchamp boss said there are enough opportunities in the Nigerian tech industry that youths can take advantage of.

How poor communication culture is ruining businesses in Nigeria. [makemoneyng]
How poor communication culture is ruining businesses in Nigeria. [makemoneyng]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is as he explained that youths don't need to leave the country before they can maximise the opportunities in the tech industry.

The Sendchamp boss made this known at a recent media briefing where he also spoke about the current trend of a mass exodus of young, skilled Nigerians to foreign countries all in the name of 'japa.'

Kayode argued that, despite the prevalent challenges in the local tech industry, Nigerian youths can still leverage some opportunities if they can sharpen their skills.

Kayode's words: My thought on this is that you can be great anywhere so far you are a goal getter. I have friends in tech that are doing well in Nigeria and abroad. I also know people that are struggling or barely doing well in tech both in Nigeria and abroad. It solely depends on you owning your crafts and the amount of dedication that you put into it.

“Working hard and working smart; being able to balance both also determines whether you will be great at tech or not, the ability to balance both when necessary goes a long way to determine your success. Understanding key principles makes it easier for success to be attained so you just must keep learning and growing.”

More skilled youths needed: On the japa syndrome, the Sendchamp CEO said Nigeria can still make use of more talents to tap into the array of opportunities locally and on the African continent.

Kayode's words: One major challenge that we are facing is talent. But today, we see a lot of talent coming out of Nigeria coupled with several innovative programmes to ensure that we have a good pipeline and build-up of talent. In our own way as well, we are contributing to grooming talent,” the software engineer noted while speaking on some of the challenges facing tech firms in the country.

Solutions to communication gap in businesses: According to him, one of the reasons for starting Sendchamp is to help businesses resolve their communication challenge.

Kayode also proposed that data and technology can solve Nigeria’s challenges in the finance, insurance, education, and communication sectors.

Kayode's words: Every business sale starts with communication and ends with communication. Therefore, the way you interact with your customers determines whether they will buy or not. Over 60 per cent of customers reach out from different channels that is SMS today, by doing so it becomes a bigger problem for businesses to switch between apps in order to keep in touch with customers.

“Along the line, messages are usually missed, and managing them becomes a task. So Sendchamp is solving the pain point of businesses by bringing all the messaging channels both online and offline into one place where businesses can communicate and keep track of their customers. However, there are core communication infrastructure problems in Africa that we are solving, working with policies and regulations in different countries.

“Sendchamp was born to create a seamless solution for businesses to be able to communicate with their customers from whatever channels they are, in one place either WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, TikTok, Voice, and Email.

As an Individual, I have always been a strong and firm believer that technology is an enabler and can help the economy grow as we have seen young millennials build great stuff that has solved recurring problems and the goal of technology is to build a simplified and better future. With the growth rate of technology, innovations and programs, technology will help solve problems in different industries such as finance, insurance, education, communication, and retail amongst several others.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How poor communication culture is ruining businesses in Nigeria

How poor communication culture is ruining businesses in Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund and Ghana have finally reached an agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Ghana have finally reached an agreement

Here are the latest updates from the 2022 US-Africa leaders summit

Here are the latest updates from the 2022 US-Africa leaders summit

Hennessy Hosts Lagos to its Annual Finale Concert: Hennessy Artistry: Diffraction

Hennessy Hosts Lagos to its Annual Finale Concert: Hennessy Artistry: Diffraction

Fuel scarcity: 20 oil companies become major marketers after NNPCL approval

Fuel scarcity: 20 oil companies become major marketers after NNPCL approval

Google employees brace up for massive layoffs as CEO hints on staff retrenchment

Google employees brace up for massive layoffs as CEO hints on staff retrenchment

Top 5 plush gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

Top 5 plush gifts you can get your business partner for the holidays in 2022

A Partner that you can bank on any day, anytime - Leatherback

A Partner that you can bank on any day, anytime - Leatherback

How Jumia delighted consumers with Black Friday deals

How Jumia delighted consumers with Black Friday deals

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Lagos splashes N9.05m on winners of EKO STEM competition.

Lagos splashes N9.05m on winners of EKO STEM competition

President, Nigerian-Canadian Business Association, Mrs Ebi Obaro, Mr Teshome Nkrumah, Canada’s Senior Trade Commissioner flanked by panelists at the NCBA roundtable in Lagos.

Canada seeks policy to drive investments in Nigeria’s mining, agric sectors