How Glovo increased sales and customers for Akara University

In this chat with Patience DC, Dean of Student Affairs, Akara University, a fast rising food vendor she discusses how partnering with Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, fostered the growth of her business.

What is the story behind the brand?

Akara University was born out of that desire to taste the crunchy Benin akara here in Lagos. The very first ball of akara by Akara University was made on the 1 st of October 2018 at Ajah. Since then, we have served thousands of Lagosians and people across borders in different continents with our yummy goodness.

What kind of food do you serve?

Through customer reviews and requests, we had to expand our menu. Today, we have core courses, elective courses, and the Faculty of Grills. You can find out more about the meals on our menu on the Glovo app.

Glovo-Partners-Testimonial-NG (1)
Glovo-Partners-Testimonial-NG (1) Pulse Nigeria

What is your experience being a partner with Glovo?

Since we became a partner with Glovo, we’ve recorded more sales, we’ve gotten more audiences, we’ve gained publicity and it’s been an interesting journey all along.

If you were to recommend a dish for a started what will it be?

I will recommend that you try out our MSC Akara with bread, custard, pap or oats and you can try our grilled fish from the Faculty of Grills. We are Akara University, the school of taste buds satisfaction. You can’t come here and leave with your taste buds not satisfied and happy.

Glovo-Partners-Testimonial-NG-2 (1)
Glovo-Partners-Testimonial-NG-2 (1) Pulse Nigeria

Glovo currently operates in Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan with plans to expand in the future. With its self-service sign up feature, Glovo enjoins local businesses to partner, grow and manage their businesses by leveraging its digital platform. Existing partners enjoy swift delivery to customers and have recorded up to a 40% sales increase from online orders.

To build your online business with Glovo, register to become a partner here and begin your journey to digitalization.

