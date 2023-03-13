ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Foreign investments in telecoms sector increased by 129 percent after 5G rollout

Solomon Ekanem

The data importation report from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has revealed that from January to November 2022, the launch of 5G in Nigeria increased the country's foreign investment in the telecommunications sector by 129.21 percent.

Foreign investments in telecoms sector increased by 129 percent after 5G rollout
Foreign investments in telecoms sector increased by 129 percent after 5G rollout

Within the same period - January to November In 2021, the value of capital importation into the telecom sector was $174.47 million while a review of the corresponding period in 2022 saw the figures jump to $399.91 million.

Recommended articles

The sudden leap in the value of foreign investments in the sector came after some players in the industry rolled out 5G technology in the country.

MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa which are considered the big players in the industry had their investments in the sector increase to N613.13 billion in 2022. While MTN spent a total of N504.33 billion on the network rollout, Airtel’s investment hit N108.79 billion ($236m) for the same purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

When compared to the total value of the investment in the sector in 2021 which totaled N536.91 billion, the total investment in network rollout in 2022 from the two telecoms was 14.19 percent higher.

While speaking on the increased investment in the sector, the Chief Operating Officer, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, Ajibola Olude, noted the huge part the launch of 5G has played in making the industry a lucrative one for foreign investment.

The rollout of 5G is driving investments, which are coming from abroad. The purchase of 5G investment is also driving growth.”

He added, “You will see that the rate of data centres in Nigeria has astronomically increased, this is also responsible for great. There are a lot of opportunities in the digital economy, which is driving investors to make investments in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, the sector has become the pride of the Nigerian economy which means that the adoption of communication and digital products has increased. Also, the return on investment is also responsible for this growth.”

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kenya is set to receive $1 billion from the World Bank

Kenya is set to receive $1 billion from the World Bank

CBN, mobile money operators trade blames over termination of cash swap programme

CBN, mobile money operators trade blames over termination of cash swap programme

Foreign investments in telecoms sector increased by 129 percent after 5G rollout

Foreign investments in telecoms sector increased by 129 percent after 5G rollout

Ugandan farmers have shown faith in the country’s insurance companies

Ugandan farmers have shown faith in the country’s insurance companies

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme, championing the cause of generational business in Nigeria

Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme, championing the cause of generational business in Nigeria

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

Nigeria made $6.175 billion taxing private companies in 2022

Nigeria made $6.175 billion taxing private companies in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ecological-Fund (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

5 states get highest allocation as FG shares N41.79 billion ecological fund

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

From site labourer to real estate developer

From site labourer to real estate developer

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

CBN moves to obtain CTC of Supreme Court judgment as banks await final order