FEC approves ₦24.2bn for internet facilities at airports, markets

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this during a briefing with State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Expected impact on the Nigerian economy

In a statement, Pantami highlighted the importance of the project, stating that it "will open up new opportunities for businesses, create jobs and stimulate economic activities."

The project has been welcomed by stakeholders, who believe that it will have a positive impact on the country's economic growth.

The project is aimed at supporting micro, small and medium enterprises and providing free internet broadband for passengers at the designated airports.

According to Pantami, 43 tertiary institutions, including universities and polytechnics, would benefit from the internet facilities.

The provision of internet facilities in markets will also enhance e-commerce activities in the country, thereby contributing to the growth of the economy.

First lady-elect Remi Tinubu says lives will level-up

Reacting to the development, a member of the Senate Committee on Communications, and first lady-elect, Oluremi Tinubu, said: "This is a commendable move by the Federal Government. It will go a long way in boosting economic activities and improving the livelihood of Nigerians."

Accountability for this project

Pantami noted that the sustainability of the facilities has also been put into consideration, as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would oversee the operations of the project at designated locations.