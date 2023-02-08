Dala Dala, Nwaanyi Ike, Rishante, this week on GOtv

The indigenous series, which is Africa Magic's first original Hausa series, will premiere on Monday, February 13, at 8pm on Africa Magic Hausa (GOtv channel 4).

Stay tuned to other exciting local programmes showing on GOtv. Here's our top picks for the week.

Nwaanyi Ike - Nwaanyi Ike is giving premium entertainment vibes just one week in. The sudden demise of Nnanyelugo Okeke has caused more rift between his two wives over the late business mogul’s will. Nnenna’s homecoming and attempts to take charge in the wake of Chief’s death does not go down well with Ijeoma. Stay tuned to all the drama this week. Tune in, on weekdays, to Africa Magic Igbo (GOtv channel 11).

Big Brother Titans -Nigerian Housemate, Ebubu and his South African partner, Tsatsii, will head into week four knowing that they are safe for another week. In Big Brother’s House, the Titans keep grudges and revenge is the order of the day. How about the love triangles and “situationship” wahala? Nigerian hunk, Yemi Cregx, finds himself torn between South African female housemates, Khosi and Blue Aiva. The show continues this week with 24/7 drama, tasks and romance, pool parties, Friday night games, Saturday night parties, and live evictions.

tuned to channel 29 on GOtv to enjoy the show for yourself.

The Rishantes - The suspense keeps building on The Rishantes. Halita is gripped by the fear of her blackmailer going public with the video that exposes her in the murder of Barney, while Hadi is tethering on the edge of tension as the blackmailer has another video that implicates him. Matilda, the senate president cannot catch a break from the President who has been mounting pressure on her to bow to his demands. Tune in to Africa Magic Urban (GOtv channel 6) at 8pm every weekday to keep up with the sizzling drama.

Flatmates - You deserve to chill and laugh after a long day at work and what better show than Flatmates can help you to unwind with family and friends? It’s nonstop chaos, drama and loads of laughter as the flatmates, who share an apartment, embark on their daily escapades. Catch the next episode of Flatmate on Africa Magic Igbo (GOtv channel 11) at 5:15pm.

