Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

The Coca-Cola "Believe and Win" Under-the-Crown Promo, comes with prizes worth over N400m, and provides five lucky Nigerians with the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as instant airtime to be won by numerous customers across all networks.

The Promo launch was unveiled on August 5th at an elaborate event in Lagos, amidst a lively atmosphere where football fans and pressmen participated in a variety of exciting activities.

According to Bunmi Adeniba, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, the Coca-Cola Believe and Win Under-the-Crown promo will cover 35cl/50cl RGB and 35cl/50cl/60cl PET of the core brands which includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fanta Zero Sugar, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar & Schweppes.

The five lucky winners would be selected from each region – Lagos, West, East, Central, and North regions – at national draws.

Participation in the promo requires consumers to purchase any of the Coca-Cola products with a white cap and look under the crown for the unique code. On finding a code, consumers are expected to dial USSD string *8014*1*CODE#, using their mobile devices at no cost to them.

The promo is set to run till October 31, 2022, and football lovers are encouraged to enjoy the refreshing taste of these Coca-Cola beverages while participating in the promo, as dialing the code is completely free.

Adeniba further explained that all the white crowns would have unique codes underneath them as all the participating entries would be entered into the draw for the grand prize, based on terms and conditions, with the final draws done from the pool of all numbers that have participated multiple times in the promotion.

She stated that the Coca-Cola Believe and Win Under-the-Crown promo was conceptualized to give back to loyal consumers by taking 5 winners on a trip of a lifetime to watch the FIFA World Cup live in Qatar, while also giving millions of consumers the chance to win instant airtime to stay connected with friends and family.

She added, “It is about bringing people together, refreshing our communities, and being there for our consumers at all times”.

As official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup, the Coca-Cola Believe and Win Under-the-Crown promo reflects Coca-Cola’s continued support for football as a key passion point across the country, and a follow-up to other football-related activities as the FIFA World Cup games begin.

