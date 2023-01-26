ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

CBN implements downward review of daily cash withdrawal from ATM to N20,000 daily

Solomon Ekanem

The Central Bank of Nigeria, in its resolve to enforce a cashless society, has approved a fresh update on cash withdrawal limits for bank customers by reducing daily ATM withdrawals to N20,000 daily.

Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria

In a notice sent to customers across the country, some banks announced a new policy which would see customers withdraw just N20,000 daily against the N500,000 weekly withdrawal which was earlier announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A mail from Fidelity Bank clearly stated that “The central bank of Nigeria has revised its daily cash withdrawal limit on ATM from N100,000 to N20,000 daily effective January 23, 2023.

This means customers will only be able to withdraw a cumulative daily amount of N20,000 across all ATMs irrespective of the bank.

Another mail seen from Wema Bank also confirmed the development and advised customers to note the daily withdrawal limit across all ATMs too.

According to TheAfricaReport, an internal memo from First Bank revealed that ATM transactions from the bank's customers have been limited to N20,000 per day while customers with ATM cards from other banks would only be allowed to withdraw N5,000 from First Bank ATM machines.

Recall the apex bank in December 2022, announced a restriction on cash withdrawal to N100,000 for individuals and N500,000 for companies. This policy raised a lot of concern as Nigerians faulted the CBN’s decision and requested a review of the withdrawal limits.

The apex bank had gone ahead to review the withdrawal limits by raising the weekly individuals’ and corporate organizations’ cash withdrawal limits to N500,000 and N5,000,000 respectively.

This announcement was to take effect nationwide from January 9, 2023.

This recent downward review of the withdrawal limit goes ahead to cast doubts on the CBN’s readiness to produce enough new notes to go around despite complaints from Nigerians across the country.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why choose a Nigerian web hosting provider over an international one?

Why choose a Nigerian web hosting provider over an international one?

Finding work without a skill in the the UK may now be impossible for Nigerians

Finding work without a skill in the the UK may now be impossible for Nigerians

FCT bans PoS operators from residential areas amid FG's cash swap programme

FCT bans PoS operators from residential areas amid FG's cash swap programme

CBN implements downward review of daily cash withdrawal from ATM to N20,000 daily

CBN implements downward review of daily cash withdrawal from ATM to N20,000 daily

China has advised the US to keep away from its affairs with Africa and instead focus on its own issues

China has advised the US to keep away from its affairs with Africa and instead focus on its own issues

East Africa Community continues push for unity as it considers adding Somalia to its regional bloc

East Africa Community continues push for unity as it considers adding Somalia to its regional bloc

CBN, NIBSS set to transform African payment ecosystem with brand unveil of domestic card scheme

CBN, NIBSS set to transform African payment ecosystem with brand unveil of domestic card scheme

Ghana is keen on boosting its economic relationship with other countries

Ghana is keen on boosting its economic relationship with other countries

BMW's plan to establish another production plant in Africa is set to create an economic boost

BMW's plan to establish another production plant in Africa is set to create an economic boost

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's new naira notes

Abuja, Lagos PoS agents excluded as CBN approves 5 banks for cash swap project

Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)

Redesigned Naira: 6 important details to note as CBN launches cash-swap program

Fraudsters access over 30,000 PayPal customer accounts using login credentials

Fraudsters access over 30,000 PayPal customer accounts using login credentials

Final countdown commences for Wema Bank's 5for5 promo season 2 grand finale

Final countdown commences for Wema Bank's 5for5 Promo Season 2 Grand Finale