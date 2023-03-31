The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByOPay": OPAY has been very reliable, no delays, no hanging, and the ease of opening an OPAY account is also noteworthy.

Opay
Opay

Recommended articles

On such occasions; be it wedding, birthday, baby christening, burial ceremonies or promotions to name a few - which happen with unbelievable frequency across the length and breadth of the country - from Lagos to Maiduguri, Port Harcourt to Sokoto, Damaturu to Ibadan, Jos to Bayelsa - the Nigerian legal tender, the Naira, most often than not, losses its exalted power and position as it’s handled in the most ridiculous manner.

Speaking on how the ill is perpetrated on the society, Funmi Tejumola, a trader based in Lagos explained that mint Naira notes of different denominations which are non-existent in banks are illegally obtained by "currency dealers" at a price and sold at open parties for profit. Party freaks both young and old buy the Naira for the purpose of spraying the celebrants. This is an act which runs afoul of the country's laws.

With the current naira scarcity, however, a new culture of respect for the Naira and decent handling of the nation's legal tender, according to Imoh Bassey, a Lagos banker is finally emerging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bassey explained that while the parties are still being held, the government's cashless policy drive which has drastically reduced the amount of physical money in circulation, has in the main, discouraged and reduced the consistent bastardized of the Nigerian currency.

In place of the illegal and vexatious spaying of the currency, Bassey reveals, event anchors (MCs) announces an OPAY account details on behalf of the celebrant. Friends and associates who wish to gift the celebrant are meant to simply transfer their monetary gift to such an account to prevent the shoddy attitude of spraying money and its attendant undignifying handling of the nation's currency as partying clan often turns the national symbol into “foot mats” at parties.

Ajayi Olalekan, a Brand Marketing and lifestyle media personnel, confirms Bassey's submission. Ajayi, who plies his trade between Lagos and Ibadan, reiterates that Nigerians are fast embracing a new order as it relates to handling Naira.

"I have witnessed on multiple different occasions in the last few weeks. Incidentally, the choice of mobile money accounts on those occasions was OPAY", he noted.

When asked, why OPAY? The Brand Analyst explained, "It's probably because of how OPAY's has been very reliable, no delays, no hanging, and the ease of opening an OPAY account is also noteworthy".

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that on February 1, 2023 Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, 31, was sent to Kirikiri Correctional Centre by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court pending the determination of her bail application for spraying naira notes at a public event in Lagos.

Omoseyin's case is just one in a 100s, Ogunniyi emphasised. He advocates that it is better to toe the line of honour by embracing opportunities provided by brands like OPAY that deliver cash transfers fast and efficiently with certainty rather than risk a jail term or severe punishment for flouting government's standing regulation.

The new order is fast taking a root in the society. OPAY is coming handy as an enabler to help berth a new dawn and prevents situations that touch the heart, Ajayi submitted while still alluding the socialite and Nollywood actress' brawl with the law and its inherent avoidable embarrassments occasioned by wanton disregard for the Naira notes.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByOPay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

Naira falls against dollar by 0.06%

Naira falls against dollar by 0.06%

FEC approves ₦24.2bn for internet facilities at airports, markets

FEC approves ₦24.2bn for internet facilities at airports, markets

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Twitter: All legacy verified blue checkmarks will be removed from April 1

Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks in April

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results