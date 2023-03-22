ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Buhari rejoices with Wamakko over APC’s victory in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari, in telephone conversation with Wamakko described the election that gave victory to Aliyu as a huge success, saying, ”that was what the people of Sokoto State truly want.”

Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko
Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

Recommended articles

The president as quoted in a statement issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s media aide in Sokoto on Wednesday said the election was the will of God.

“The election is historic, hence the need for the newly -elected officials to ensure the fulfillment of their campaign promises to the electorate.

“I congratulate you and the Governor -elect. He should put in his very best to provide developmental projects for the progress of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” Buhari urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the call, Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State lauded Buhari for the epochal call.

He also extolled Buhari for always having the people of Sokoto State at heart and assured him of a good counselling to the Governor-elect for him to roundly succeed.

Wamakko described Buhari as a true democrat who stood firmly and patriotically for the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

He appreciated Buhari for his committed leadership and invaluable advice towards the development of Nigeria as the Nigerian president.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

CBN's ₦1 trillion cash injection claim fails to mitigate cash scarcity

Nigeria's rig count static despite growth in oil production

Nigeria's rig count static despite growth in oil production

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

In just 2 years, Tanzania has grown the value of its investments to $8.6 billion

Buhari rejoices with Wamakko over APC’s victory in Sokoto

Buhari rejoices with Wamakko over APC’s victory in Sokoto

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS raffle

Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS raffle

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Somalia’s money lenders are set to collectively forgive the country of all its debt

Somalia’s money lenders are set to collectively forgive the country of all its debt

The UK and Kenya have entered a partnership estimated to be worth $10 billion

The UK and Kenya have entered a partnership estimated to be worth $10 billion

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#OPPOLevelUp: OPPO Nigeria launches the all-new Reno8 T Series

#OPPOLevelUp: OPPO Nigeria launches the all-new Reno8 T Series

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly

International Women's Day: Hypo Toilet Cleanser advocates safe toilet use across 8 cities

International Women's Day: Hypo Toilet Cleanser advocates safe toilet use across 8 cities