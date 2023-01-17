Best free spins online casinos in Nigeria

Free spins are a type of bonus offered by online casinos and slot games. They allow players to spin the reels of a slot game for free, without having to wager any of their own money. Free spins are often offered as part of a welcome bonus or promotion, or as a way to try out a new slot game. Some free spins have specific terms and conditions, such as a wagering requirement or a maximum win limit. Others may be completely free with no strings attached. Free spins are a popular feature of online slots and are a great way for players to potentially win big without risking any of their own money.

Pulse Nigeria

Importance of finding the best free spins casinos

Better value for your money: By choosing a high-quality free spins casino, you can get more value for your money in terms of the number and quality of free spins offered.

By choosing a high-quality free spins casino, you can get more value for your money in terms of the number and quality of free spins offered. Higher chances of winning: The best free spins casinos often offer free spins on high-paying slot games, which can increase your chances of winning.

The best free spins casinos often offer free spins on high-paying slot games, which can increase your chances of winning. Trustworthy and fair play: Reputable free spins casinos are licensed and regulated, which ensures that they operate fairly and can be trusted with your money.

Reputable free spins casinos are licensed and regulated, which ensures that they operate fairly and can be trusted with your money. Better customer support: High-quality free spins casinos usually have excellent customer support that is available to help you with any issues or questions you may have.

High-quality free spins casinos usually have excellent customer support that is available to help you with any issues or questions you may have. More payment options: The best free spins casinos often offer a wide range of payment options, making it easier for you to deposit and withdraw money.

Best Free Spins Casinos for Nigerian Players

BitDice Casino review

If you're looking for the best crypto casino that offers high quality and reliable gambling experience, Bitdice Casino is a good option. It has a sleek look and a user-friendly interface, and it supports English, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. It also supports several major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, EOS, and Ethereum. Moreover, the casino features a special loyalty program that rewards players with a variety of benefits. Among these are exclusive bonus offers, free no deposit spins, and other special deals.

Pulse Nigeria

What games to play

Bitdice casino offers several thousand games such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Table games are available both in the classic online version and in the live casino. Bitdice casino also offers unique games like Snatch, Dungeon, Pirate Plinko, Lottery, or Bit Ace.

Software providers:

Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Thunderkick, Playtech, Quickspin, Play and Go, Real Time Gaming, Microgaming, EGT, Big Time Gaming, Push Gaming, Wazdan, Pragmatic Play, Amatic, Habanero, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play Live, and others

Bonuses and promos

Bitdice gives players several bonuses. The first and probably the most interesting is 100 free spins for registration. But it doesn't stop there, the casino also rewards players for the first deposit and offers a great VIP program.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

100 free spins no deposit

For signing up, you get a full 100 free spins. The value of one spin is $0.5 and winnings must be wagered 50 times before being withdrawn.

First Deposit Bonus

Once you have spun 100 spins for signing up and made your first deposit, you will receive a welcome bonus. Here you have a choice of two bonuses:

100% up to 1 BTC.

200% up to $2000 (for non-crypto depositors)

Both bonuses have a wagering requirement of 35x.

Pulse Nigeria

VIP program

The main course in the bonus menu is the VIP program, in which players receive high bonuses, daily rewards, and gifts. Depending on the VIP level, the amount of the potential reward is also determined.

Payment methods

Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Neosurf, Interac, Ethereum, Litecoin, DogeCoin

WooCasino review

If you are looking for a reliable online casino that is safe and secure, you should consider checking out Woo Casino. They are licensed and have a wide selection of games. In addition, they offer a variety of bonuses and payment methods. You can also contact them via email or through their live chat. Woo Casino is a mobile-friendly casino that works with iOS and Android devices. The site offers many different types of gaming, including slots, poker, bingo, and live casino. Additionally, they feature virtual sports.

What games to play

You're sure to find your favorite casino games at Woo Casino. There are thousands of casino games from dozens of manufacturers in the gaming lobby. Although most of them are online slots, the casino also offers classic table games like roulette, blackjack, various versions of video poker, dice, or even baccarat.

The live games section is also very well stocked, with literally hundreds of games. And that's from several companies.

Software providers:

1x2 Gaming, Booming Games, Betsoft Gaming, ELK, Habanero, IGTech, iSoftbet, Lucky, MrSlotty, NetEnt, Nolimit, Nucleus Gaming, Platipus, Playreels, Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Red Tiger Gaming, Relax Gaming, Bgaming, Spinomenal, Wazdan, Ezugi, Lucky Streak, Pragmatic play live, Authentic Gaming, Vivo Gaming and more

Bonuses and promos

Woo casino certainly doesn't skimp on bonuses. New and existing players alike can look forward to some great promotions that can earn them up to hundreds of euros or free spins.

20 free spins no deposit

Sign up and get 25 free spins for creating an account. And that's before your first deposit.

Welcome package for first two deposits

First deposit bonus - 100% up to € 100 + 150 free spins | Promo code: WOO

Second deposit bonus - 50% up to € 100 + 50 free spins | Promo code: WOLF

The minimum deposit to get any of the welcome bonuses is €20 and before withdrawing you need to wager 40x the bonus.

Weekend reload bonus

Make a minimum deposit of €20 over the weekend and get a 50% bonus of up to €100 + 60 free spins every week at Woo Casino. To get the bonus you must use the promo code RELOAD.

Payment methods

Deposits

Visa, Maestro, Skrill, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, Neteller, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies

Withdrawals

Visa, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies

Slottica casino review

Slottica Casino is sure to please all online betting enthusiasts. You will find both a casino and a bookmaker on one website. The main advantages include a large selection of games, generous bonuses, mobile betting, and fast withdrawals. The casino operates under a license from the region of Curacao.

What games to play

Slottica Casino offers players the chance to test their luck by playing for free. The casino boasts over 2,000 different games, including slots, jackpots, and sports betting. Some of the most popular slots are Dead or Alive and the Book of Aztec. In addition to slots, players can also play classic table games here, even in the Live Casino.

Software providers:

Play N Go, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, Playson, Wazdan, Merkur, Microgaming, Habanero, Spinomenal, Booongo, Gamomat, Nolimit City, Tom Horn, Betsoft, iSoftBet, 1x2 gaming, Evoplay, Bgaming, Platipus, Fugaso, Pariplay, Lucky Streak, Felix Gaming, Golden Race, Worldmatch, Belatra, Gamshy, Vivo Gaming, ProGaming, Authentic Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi and more

At Slottica Casino, however, you will find more than just casino games. Here you can also bet on sports. And that includes virtual and cybersports.

Bonuses and promos

For all new visitors, Slottika Casino has prepared a great welcome package consisting of no deposit-free spins and a total of 3 deposit bonuses.

50 free spins no deposit

Get 50 free spins for signing up before your first deposit. Just create an account and confirm your email and phone number.

Welcome bonuses with incredible parameters are already waiting for you on your first deposits.

Welcome package

First deposit bonus – 200 % of the deposit

Second deposit bonus – 150 % of the deposit

Third deposit bonus – 100 % of the deposit

Cybersport bonus – 200 % of the deposit

Other interesting promotions include Season Battles, regular tournaments, and, last but not least, lotteries. Slottika also offers special bonuses for sports and virtual betting.

Payment methods

Visa, MasterCard, Pay via Bank, Bank Transfer, Bit and Pay, Bitcoin, Tether, Binance Pay, Jeton, eZeeWallet, Minfinity

Explosino Casino review

Explosino Casino is a relatively new online casino. It is licensed in Curacao and abides by eGaming laws. This is a good sign because it confirms that the operator is trustworthy. But it also means that there are a few things you should keep in mind. Explosino's website is also extremely user-friendly. It has a great layout, and you'll find that it's easy to search for specific titles. While you're searching, you'll be able to see a list of games that are most popular with other players. And, if you have any questions, you can always consult the FAQ section.

What games to play

The casino offers more than 2,000 games. They have games from 39 different providers. Popular slots include Aztec Gems, Sticky Joker, and Immortal Fruits. If you prefer to play table games, you can choose from 100 different live dealer options. In the Explosino casino, you can also play table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat or bet on sports and virtual sports.

Software providers:

Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft, NextGen Gaming, 1x2Gaming, Genesis Gaming, Quickspin, Yggdrasil Gaming, Rabcat, BGAMING, Playson, Amatic Industries, Betdigital, Big Time Gaming, Elk Studios, Endorphina, Lightning Box, Booming Games, Habanero, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Betgames.tv and more

Bonuses and promos

Explosino Casino offers a great welcome package for new players. Just for signing up, they get an exclusive bonus with free spins. You then have a choice of three first deposit bonus variations to add to your first deposit. So you can choose what suits you best.

First deposit bonus

Standard - 100% up to €500 + 20 free spins

Dynamite - 100% up to €500 + 100 free spins

Bomb - 100% up to no limit + 100 free spins

If you deposit funds using Skrill or Neteller e-wallets, you will not be eligible to receive the first deposit bonus. When fulfilling the wagering requirements, the maximum allowed bet is €10. You must request the bonus through Live Chat.

The casino also offers a special promotion called Ultra mode, which will give you better terms on bonuses.

Payment methods

Deposits

ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, QIWI, MasterCard, Visa, Amex, Diners, EPS, Payeer, Perfect Money, GiroPay, Rapid, iDeal, MULTIBANCO, Trustpay, WebMoney, Piastrix, Yandex, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Withdrawals

Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Visa Electron, Yandex Money, QIWI

EgoCasino review

Ego Casino offers a rich collection of games and bonuses to its users. It has a clean and straightforward interface that works well on a variety of mobile devices. The site also provides live chat support that is available on a 24-hour basis. While the Ego Casino may not be for every player, it is a good option for players looking for a great gaming experience. Whether they are looking for a quality video slot experience or a good selection of live casino titles, they will be happy with their decision.

What games to play

At EgoCasino, you're sure to find something to play. In the gaming lobby, you will find thousands of casino games from the best software providers. Slots are the most popular games the casino offers here. You will also find other casino games here. There is also a live casino with real dealers.

Software providers:

Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft, NextGen Gaming, 1x2Gaming, Genesis Gaming, Quickspin, Yggdrasil Gaming, Rabcat, BGAMING, Playson, Amatic Industries, Big Time Gaming, Elk Studios, Endorphina, Lightning Box, Booming Games, Habanero, Pragmatic Play, Iron Dog Studios, Spinomenal, Thunderkick, Booongo, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Betgames.tv and more

Bonuses and promos

EgoCasino offers players a variety of bonuses. Both for new players and existing ones. First of all, new registrants get a free spin bonus with no deposit. There are three deposit bonus variations waiting for you on your first deposit. All of these make up the welcome package for new players.

20 free spins no deposit bonus

Free spins without a deposit are very easy to get. Just create an account and confirm your email or phone number.

First deposit bonus

Basic - 100% up to €500 + 20 free spins

Silver - 100% up to €500 + 50 free spins

Gold - 100% without limit + 50 free spins

Loyal players then receive additional weekly bonuses such as free spins, a VIP program, regular cashback, and more.

Payment methods

Deposits

ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, QIWI, MasterCard, Visa, Amex, Diners, EPS, Payeer, Perfect Money, GiroPay, Rapid, iDeal, MULTIBANCO, Trustpay, WebMoney, Piastrix, Yandex, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Withdrawals

Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Visa Electron, Yandex Money, QIWI

SuperCat casino review

The SuperCat casino was launched in 2018. It has a lot to offer players. A large number of games, decent payouts, and excellent customer support are some of the benefits. The SuperCat casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. Even though it has only been in business for a year, it has managed to grow impressively. While it isn't available in certain countries, it does have a wide variety of gaming software. The site has a clean and simple design, with a dark mode. Customer support is available on the phone, by email, and through online chat. When you call, you can discuss any concerns or questions with a professional casino consultant.

What games to play

SuperCat casino offers a variety of classic casino games. On their website, you will find several thousand online slots and several hundred table games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, or various versions of poker. Jackpot games or live casino games are also represented.

Software providers:

Play N Go, NetEnt, Novomatic, Betsoft, Elk Studios, Thunderkick, Pragmatic Play, Habanero, 1x2 Games, Tom Horn, Bgaming, iSoftBet, Iron Dog, Endorphina, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Asia Gaming, LuckyStreak and more

Bonuses and promos

Find the best bonuses that suit you best at SuperCat Casino. You get free spins for signing up. For your first deposit, you can choose one of three bonuses. And special reload bonuses are ready every week.

20 free spins no deposit

How to get free spins without depositing at SuperCat Casino? Very simply. Just register and verify your account.

You can choose from three bonuses:

200 % with a minimum deposit of €15

150 % with a minimum deposit of €40

100 % with a minimum deposit of €80

SuperCat casino also offers three reload bonuses every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. If you play slots, you'll also enjoy the regular slots tournaments.

Payment methods

Deposits

Visa, MasterCard, QIWI, WebMoney, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafe Card, EcoPayz, Jeton, Rapid Transfer, Nordea, Zimpler, Perfect Money, Yandex Money, Easy EFT, Guarantors

Withdrawals

Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, EcoPayz, Jeton Wallet, Payeer, Perfect Money, Neteller

Gambling in Nigeria - FAQ

Is online gambling legal in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission regulates gambling activities. The National Lottery was made legal in 2005 through the National Lottery Act, which divides gambling into two categories: games of skill, which are legal, and games of chance, which are illegal. Legal forms of gambling in Nigeria include the lottery, land-based casinos, and sports betting. Meanwhile, roulette, dice games, and non-skilled card games are illegal. The current laws do not address online gambling specifically. The minimum age for gambling in Nigeria is 18 years old.

Can I play online gambling games for real money in Nigeria?

Yes, you can play online gambling games for real money in Nigeria. Just make sure to choose a reputable and licensed online gambling operator.

How do I know if an online gambling site is safe and secure?

There are several things you can do to ensure that an online gambling site is safe and secure:

Look for a valid license from a reputable regulatory body, such as the Nigerian Gaming Commission.

Check for secure connection (HTTPS) and security certificates, such as SSL.

Read reviews and check for any complaints or issues raised by other players.

Contact customer support and ask about their security measures.

How can I deposit and withdraw money from online gambling sites in Nigeria?

There are several methods available for depositing and withdrawing money from online gambling sites in Nigeria, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. It is important to choose a payment method that is convenient and secure for you.

Can I play online gambling games on my mobile device in Nigeria?