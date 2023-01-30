Apple hikes app store purchases for iPhone users in Nigeria, UK, 5 other countries

According to the update seen on the App developer blog, the countries where the app store price increment will affect include Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

For some other countries like Uzbekistan, there will be a reduced price when making purchases on the app store to reflect a reduction of the value-added tax rate from 15% to 12%.

Users in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe will also maintain their current payment structure as the prices will not be changed but proceeds for developers will be adjusted to reflect the following tax changes

Local developers in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will also witness an increase in the proceeds by the end of January 2023.

According to Apple, it set up the App Store’s commerce and payments system to empower the developers and help them conveniently build, develop and sell their products and services at a global scale with 44 currencies across 175 Storefronts.