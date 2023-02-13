Adashe Finance is promoting inclusivity and financial freedom for young Africans by offering profitable investments for as low as $1

Additionally, the brand offers users a means to develop a strict saving habit with their emergency funds feature which allows users to lock away some funds for emergencies and not have to worry about rainy days. Even better, Adashe has created a platform where Africans in need of huge capital for business and personal needs are able to create a savings community where every member contributes a fixed amount of money towards raising a huge capital/loan to be received by a member on a weekly/monthly basis. This way, every member of the community receives an interest-free loan and pays back by instalments towards another member’s capital. This works like the typical Ajo/Esusu that Africans are used to.

Pulse Nigeria

Taking cognizance of the importance of investment as a sure path to wealth creation, Adashe Finance has made it a priority to offer investment products that are accessible, affordable, and convenient for everyone. Their investment products are designed to help young Africans grow their wealth over time, by investing in high-quality, low-cost investment options. The brand offers a range of investment options, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, and the dollar cost averaging feature that allows users to automate investments, spread out risk, and reduce the impact of volatility by investing a fixed dollar amount in an asset irrespective of the price. These options are carefully selected to ensure that they provide good returns while also being low-risk. Additionally, the brand also provides investment advice and guidance, so users can make informed investment decisions.

Pulse Nigeria

Subsequently, the brand also offers foreign and local currency payments with virtual Dollar and Naira cards. This is particularly important for people who regularly send money abroad or receive payments in foreign currencies. With Adashe finance, users can easily and quickly send and receive payments in a variety of currencies. More so, Adashe finance also offers users a feature that enables them to track their finances. This way, one can easily identify their financial strengths and weaknesses. This helps in fixing financial loopholes.

Whether you're looking to save money, grow your wealth, or make payments in foreign currencies, Adashe finance has a solution for you. By leveraging technology and financial expertise, Adashe finance is poised to make financial services accessible, affordable, and convenient for everyone.

---