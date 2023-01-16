822 by Sterling

Imagine you need to make an urgent transaction, and you cannot connect to the internet. Moments when we wished banking could be as simple as ABCs and 123s. Well, in this case, Sterling Bank has made it as simple as 822.

Sterling Bank’s ‘822’ is a phone auxiliary that does not require internet access or registration protocols to use. With Sterling Bank’s 822, your mobile phone is now a service channel for all your banking needs all you have to do is dial the short USSD * code on your mobile device to experience the world of simple banking.

With the 822 code, you can perform banking functions such as transfers to all Banks in Nigeria, check account balance, buy airtime, pay bills, BVN linking, token code generation, cardless withdrawals, and lots more from their mobile phones.

At Sterling bank, we aim to make banking simple and seamless for our customers and that's what this code does. We remain firm on our objective to deliver banking products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of our ever-growing customer base by leveraging technology to make banking faster, safer, and more accessible for all our customers.”

How to Purchase Airtime *822*Amount#

Airtime Top-up

Just dial *822*Amount# (e.g: *822*1000#) on your phone,

Airtime TopUp for Friends & Family

*822*Amount*Phone Number#.

BENEFITS

* Airtime can be purchased anytime, anywhere.

* It is very easy to use.

How to Transfer Money With *822#

Transfer to a Sterling Account Number

*822*AMOUNT*Account Number# (e.g: *822*1000*1234512345#)

Transfer to Other Banks

Dial *822*AMOUNT*Account Number# (e.g *822*1000*1234512345#)

BENEFITS

* It's fast, convenient, and secure.

* Available 24/7.

* It saves you the stress of queuing up in the bank.

