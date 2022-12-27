ADVERTISEMENT
5G: Nigeria leads sub-Saharan Africa's target to hit 150 million subscribers by 2028

Solomon Ekanem

Nigeria is set to lead sub-Saharan Africa, SSA’s plan to drive the adoption of 5G technology to reach 150 million subscriptions in the region within six years.

Apart from the target of achieving the subscription target for the 5G adoption, fixed wireless which also has experienced increased usage is estimated to top 300 million connections within the same projected period.

Details of the report was revealed in the latest Ericsson Mobility Report released recently.

The projection showed that by the end of 2028, 5G subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa will grow from seven million this year to 150 million This increment will represent 14 percent of total connections.

For now, 4G which represents 29 percent of mobile subscriptions in SSA will lead the pack as it will contribute to new subscribers and connections up to 2028, thus accounting for more than half of all mobile subscriptions.

Nigeria currently holds a significant place in Africa's internet space as it contributes 29% of the continent’s internet usage and also accounts for 82% of the continent’s telecom subscribers.

This makes the country Africa’s most important information and communications technology (ICT) market.

A report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also revealed the telecoms industry in Nigeria contributed up to 14.42% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

According to the Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa, Hossam Kandeel, “Connectivity in Africa plays a critical role in the upliftment of the continental economy. The growth in 5G and 4G network coverage will become a major catalyst for innovation, connection, and opportunity for Africans everywhere. We are proud to be a part of this journey.”

On a global scale, 5G subscriptions have been projected to hit one billion subscriptions by the end of 2022 and five billion subscriptions in six years despite current and developing economic challenges in many parts of the world.

Solomon Ekanem
