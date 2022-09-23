225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

This was disclosed by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB during the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum held at the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA in New York, United States.

Adesina also revealed that Nigeria would earn $6.4 billion from the digital programme once it eventually kicks off.

While urging global economies to look towards investing in Nigeria, Adesina drew their attention to the two biggest industries in the country at the moment, the entertainment industry where Nollywood holds sway, and the Fintechs springing up across the country.

He noted that Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry which has become the second largest movie industry in the world,, is currently estimated at $7.2 billion.

Speaking further, Akinwumi noted that according to a report by McKinsey, African tech startups had increased to 5,200 companies.

He also added that Nigeria tech companies has attained the Unicorn status as five of the seven unicorns in Africa are Nigerian owned companies that successfully raised almost $1.4 billion of the total of $4 billion raised by Fintech companies across Africa in 2021.

Apart from investing in tech start-ups, the AfDB has invested a total sum of $4.5 billion in Nigeria.