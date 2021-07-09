Like Disneyland, meet winnyz, the 'furniture land'

Pulse Nigeria

Whether you are looking for those comfortable sofas that you and the boys could sink into, without fear of butt pain, and enjoy a soccer game; or you need that nice, soft couch that could accommodate you and your beau on that movie date, Winnyz will throw multiple amazing options at you, so much that your problem soon becomes choosing the best one for you.

And beyond sitting room comfort , Winnyz carters for all furniture needs. Office chairs & tables, Amazingly created beds, dining furniture, wardrobes, drawers, etc. Including curtains and other interiors.

Pulse Nigeria

Over the years, Winnyz have quietly but steadily placed their name on the lips of many with her classy and comfortable furniture which are tailored to suit any budget range you might fall under.

Their showrooms are majestic, located at 27b Adebayo Doherty, off Admiralty Road, Lekki phase 1 and 10 Town planning way, Ilupeju, Lagos respectively. Both, easily accessible, right in the heart of Lagos. And from these outlets, orders are delivered to various parts of the country.

Pulse Nigeria

A visit to Winnyz takes you through a journey of bewilderment. From the amazing, high class items on display, to the homely and professional salesperson ever ready to attend to you, I must warn you, though. You face the risk of spending beyond your budget because of how nice they can be. But who doesn't love good things?

Pulse Nigeria

Winnyz on all levels, sits pretty on a class of its own, on the table of furniture outlets in the country. You should pay this wood haven a visit, Don't you think? Visit any of the showrooms or contact 08024258257. You can also visit www.winnyzinteriors.com or follow on Instagram @winnyzfurniture.

Pulse Nigeria