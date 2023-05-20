Lekki Seaport berths largest vessel since commencement of operations

The vessel christened CMA-CGM RABELAIS, with an impressive capacity of 6570 TEUs, started its journey from China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the berthing of the record-making vessel, was contained in a statement issued on the official Twitter page of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The statement said the vessel christened CMA-CGM RABELAIS had an impressive capacity of 6570 TEUs.

It said the vessel would be discharging and loading export cargoes.

“The journey of the vessel originated from Shanghai, China and called at the Lekki Port,” it said.

In response to the development, the NPA Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said: “it is a testament to Nigeria’s drive in delivering cargo with ease and utmost efficiency.”

“The fact that this vessel was departing the country on the same day it berthed was a fulfillment of their promise to deliver speedy cargo dwell time,” Bello-Koko said.

He noted that this was done through improved efficiencies, and state-of-the-art machinery.

“I am delighted to assure you that we are committed to continuously improving on this milestone,” he added.

The statement quoted the Asst. Harbour Master for Lekki Port, Capt. Monday Gajere, as saying that the thorough navigation risk assessment involving pilots, tugs, and mooring gangs allowed for smooth berthing of the large cargo carrier.

Gajere said that the berthing of the large cargo carrier was a demonstration of the Authority’s readiness to handle such cargoes.