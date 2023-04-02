The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lekki Port promotes Zhong to Chief Technical Officer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy Chief Operating Officer would be responsible for managing daily port operation activities concerning health, security, safety, and environment.

The company also announced the promotion of Mr Daniel Odibe as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Lekki Port, Ms Adesuwa Ladoja, on Sunday in Lagos.

Ladoja said that Zhong was the Deputy Chief Operations Officer until the promotion.

“As the new Chief Technical Officer, Zhong will organise and monitor all technical activities, ensure compliance with all objectives, prepare appropriate budgets, coordinate with multiple staff and monitor all equipment and civil assets.

“With over 12 years experience in the maritime industry, he is an expert in coastal and port engineering, design management, interface management and project management.

“He holds a Master of Port Engineering degree from China Hohai University,” she said.

Ladoja added that as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Odibe, would be responsible for managing daily port operation activities concerning health, security, safety, and environment.

She added that Odibe would spearhead the development, communication, and implementation of effective growth strategies around port operations.

“He will also align the port operating processes across port users and relevant stakeholders to ensure maximum performance at Lekki Port and create effective measurement tools to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of internal and external processes.

“Before his promotion, Odibe was the Head of Procurement and Government Relations at Lekki Port.

“He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (Port Management) from Lloyds University, United Kingdom, and has worked in the maritime industry for over 17 years,” Ladoja said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LPLEL is the Special Purpose Vehicle awarded the concession agreement for the development and operations of the Lekki Deep Sea Port by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

LPLEL is required to develop, build and operate a common user multipurpose port. (

News Agency Of Nigeria






