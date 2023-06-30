Lekki Deep Seaport welcomes Rimbaud as first transshipment vessel

This milestone achievement was shared through a series of tweets on Friday, june 30, 2023 by the port management.

Operated by CMA CGM, Rimbaud boasts impressive specifications with a Length Overall of 270 meters, a breadth of 42.8 meters, and a remarkable capacity of 6,900 Taus. The vessel embarked on a lengthy voyage from the Far East, traversing great distances to reach its destination.

The Nigerian Ports Authority played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth marine operations required for Rimbaud's arrival. On Thursday afternoon, June 29, at approximately 1 pm, the vessel was successfully berthed. The Nigerian Customs Agency conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel, confirming that all paperwork was in order and duly certified.

Rimbaud carries an impressive transshipment volume of 411 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units), and it is scheduled to continue its journey to Cotonou, where it is expected to arrive on the 6th of July, 2023.

Expressing their enthusiasm, the tweet from Lekki Port emphasised the significance of this achievement in realising the objectives set by the Federal Ministry of Transport, Nigeria, and the Nigerian Ports Authority.